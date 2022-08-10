FASHION
10 SNEAKERS FOR THE START OF THE SCHOOL YEAR 2022 IN DUBAI
Here we are, here we are… the start of the 2022 school year. On the truck side, (very) many projects are being put in place, starting with the migration of a part of the team to the capital. But from Paris to Rennes, the days will remain the same: finding the best plans, testing, re-testing, approving, producing articles, and running everywhere! In short, a vitaminized comeback does not prevent having fun with the style, on the contrary. This is why in this big comeback, we have decided to concoct a small selection of 10 pairs of essential sneakers for this back-to-school. From the most classic to the most contemporary, a brief overview of everything sneakers has to offer us so that we don’t regret the holidays too much!
Adidas ADI2000
Available in five colours, this pair exclusively available at Adidas is the perfect gateway back to school! With its design bordering on streetwear (or even skater spirit ), the ADI2000 has that little vintage touch that makes it so strong. Thought with the inspiration of the 2000s, these sneakers bring back the identity of an entire era, never without forgetting the design. We thus find a rubber outsole, but also a mesh upper, as well as details in nubuck and leather. Nostalgia and modernity: the two go hand in hand!
Asics GEL-1090™ V2
Originally designed in 2003, the model of this 2003 Asics GEL-1090™ V2 will meet the expectations of all of today’s enthusiasts. The reason? Its layers of suede blow a fresh breeze on this mythical pair, but also on its comfort, which will delight anyone who spends the day running between appointments. With its rear buckle, this trainer allows you to combine practicality and style in the most beautiful way, all in three colours. Cream, white and grey, and oyster grey/clay, which one will you prefer?
New Balance 550
New Balance … A brand that is both iconic and in perpetual renewal, on which it is always good to turn. For this fall, why not opt for a pair of 550s, with an all-red and white look? A simplicity that allows you to stick with many looks, never without a touch of character. Because yes, maybe this pair tells you something. In fact, New Balance imagined it as a tribute to basketball players of the 1980s. Fortunately, you don’t have to be Magic Johnson to feel good in your sneakers. Between its rubber sole, its mix of leather and mesh, and its easily adjustable laces, there is no doubt that this pair of 550 will find its place in a locker room!
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LV8
Are you looking for a pair of trainers that are both well-designed and versatile in everyday life? Chances are the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 has something for you. Available in two colours (navy blue/white/grey, and black/grey/white), this pair, essential in the history of the basketball wardrobe, judiciously combines eighties inspirations with particular care given to comfort, starting with reinforcements, the strength of the seams or the perforations on the toe. And when we know that there are more than 2000 versions of this Air Force, we understand a little better than it has become legendary, season after season, back to school after school!
Reebok Classic Leather
Let’s talk little, let’s talk well: what could be more effective, for the start of the school year, than a classic pair? A comfortable pair, which does not overdo it, but which, despite everything, allows you to bring a little retro touch to your wardrobe. This is precisely the case with this pair of Reebok, whose identity finds its origin in the original features of the brand. Thesmalltrue subtlety of this pair? The shiny side stripes, as well as the tongue, give a little visibility to a pair that does not lack it originally! Another important point: the soft leather with which this pair of sneakers is designed, which allows it to fit the shape of the foot as you are about to embrace the joys of the month of September!
Spring Court B2
Among the 10 pieces that represent French fashion, we were talking about the Spring Court G2, but for this fall, we decided to think outside the box, with this pair of… B2. You might start to think it’s a naval battle, but in reality, the B2 are sneakers that just touch the finger on what makes the soul of a comeback: simple shoes, a manufacturing neat ( GOTS certified organic cotton ), and a large choice of size. Offered in a high version for fall, this pair of sneakers come with an iconography embroidered on the side. And as it is always worth specifying: this is a limited edition, just to see the start of the school year as a moment definitely apart!
Axel Arigato Dice Lo Sneaker
Axel Arigato is one of the brands that we like to recommend, both for the design of its creations and for the overall quality of manufacture. Well this time again, the Dice Lo is no exception to the rule. Offered in a colour that is both simple and original (white and airy blue), this classic of the brand makes the link between a vintage design and a very modern design. We thus find partially recycled rubber, a recycled polyester lining, but also a leather upper, which will patinate in the most beautiful way over time. A must-have!
Belledonne B5
On the same principle, it is not rare that, around here, we recommend Belledonne to dress your little feet. After having tested and approved the B2, the B3 and the B4, how not to mention the B5, which will give a little pep to this fall! Inspired by the models of basketball sneakers from the 1980s, this pair ticks all the boxes of the pair fully anchored in its time: handmade in Portugal, organic cotton laces certified organic, leather tanned in Italy, in short, everything you need to make a pair that lasts. But its little extra soul lies in its coloured inserts, which avoid the pitfall of producing a well-made, but too simple sneaker. Well done Belledonne!
Clae MOJAVE
Available in four colours, this pair is inspired by the desert, as evidenced by the Desert Track sole, and its perfectly associated colours: (olive green/white, pearl grey, and white/navy. In addition, on the manufacturing side, the American brand Clae has pulled out all the stops by offering a vegan pair, made from recycled materials. With its dynamic silhouette and flexible, breathable sole, this Mojave will give the mojo (jokes are also coming back!) to anyone who decides to wear them. Maybe us!
Men’s Fashion Trends Spring 2022
The first fashion shows have started, revealing the men’s clothing trends for spring 2022. This year will be all about comfort, casual and monochrome.
With Fashion Week, the biggest houses presented their collection for the next two seasons. Men will have the right, this year, to sober and modern pieces. The coat gives way to the cardigan while the shorts make a comeback. Beautiful things await the male sex, we present to you the stylistic trends for spring 2022.
Trendy men’s clothing for spring-summer 2022
The cardigan
An infallible trend for spring 2022, the cardigan takes the place of the coat and other winter jackets. We love him as much as we hate him, but one thing is certain: he is not ready to disappear. The cardigan is a bit like the Phoenix of fashion. He is always reborn! It easily replaces a sweater, it is easier to wear, easier to take off and it therefore quickly becomes the little darling of spring. We wear it with absolutely everything. And that is the strength of the cardigan. It offers a casual as well as dressy effect. It’s not for nothing that everyone has one in their locker room after all.
Monochrome
More than ever, monochrome clothing is popular this year. Grey, black, white, pink, red or blue, we dress in a single color in spring 2022. We play with tints and shades to break up the uniformity that can quickly become tiresome. And above all, accessorize your outfit as much as possible. Bag, watch or belt, all colors are allowed for accessories. It’s time to add a sparkling and less sober touch.
The Loose Suit
For some time now, oversized pieces have been very fashionable. After sweaters, pants and T-shirts, it’s now the turn of suits to see their traditional fitted cut become a loose fit. The oversize suit is a whole art of living. We put aside our prejudices, the costume is no longer intended for a category of man. In 2022, the casual version suit is the basis of a trendy style! Wear it proudly, with a shirt, t-shirt, sneakers, or whatever else you can find and challenge the world.
Cuban Collar Shirt
Spring and the arrival of sunny days also give rise to the arrival of the Cuban collar shirt. Short sleeve, deeper collar, falling, the Cuban collar shirt is worn wide over a thin tank top. Most often, we find this shirt with stripes or flowers. But this year, we expect to see pastel and light colors. Combined with jeans or chino shorts, the Cuban collar shirt will conquer the whole world.
Cargo Pants
Trendy and undeniably streetwear, cargo pants are gaining ground in 2022. Already well established in men’s fashion, cargo continues to rise and is attracting more and more men. Perfect for all ages, you can wear your pants with a plain, loose t-shirt. For a more elegant effect, you can also pair it perfectly with a shirt. Anything goes with cargo pants, so let your imagination run wild and stand out!
The Short
The big comeback of shorts is for this year. Long put aside, they are getting back on their feet and establishing themselves as the trendiest bottoms in 2022. So we leave our jeans in the closet, which we gladly swap for chino or denim shorts. With a white shirt or a floral Cuban collar shirt, the shorts will look both elegant and casual.
Spring 2022 shoes and accessories
As you already know, shoes and accessories have an important place in an outfit. This year, the accessories will be the masters of the game. With the massive arrival of bags and bananas last year, they continue, this year again, their conquest of the world. As practical as they are aesthetic, men’s bags are now becoming the essential fashion accessory in men’s locker rooms.
As for shoes, neutral sneakers will be in the spotlight in spring 2022. New Balance , for example, is offering a sober and classic collection with its 574. Also a big revelation this year, the dad shoe! We saw her a lot in the 80s, then very quickly she became cheesy, but this year she is making a comeback. The dad shoe is a very large pair of sneakers, very vintage, very surprising. And yet, everyone is adopting it this year! So, we take our old Fila and we associate it with our streetwear outfit.
5 things you didn’t know about the cable knit jumper
Let’s talk about the cable-knit jumper. It’s warm and fuzzy and it’s one of those things you never really get to see much living in Dubai. You probably have the vague idea of it originating in some cold place due to the warmth it offers, but other than that it’s just another piece of clothing that you get to wear maybe once a year (twice if you’re lucky and the weather cools down enough).
So in the interest of learning more about everyday stuff, I give you five things you didn’t know about the cable knit sweater.
- They’re also called Aran sweaters. They are named so after the Aran Islands, a group of three islands off the west coast of Ireland, from which they originated.
- The cables are not a mere design choice. The weave is more durable and insulating than standard knitted fabric, offering more warmth than typical knit sweaters. They used to be worn by Irish fishermen and farmers, so they needed to provide better insulation to help the wearers endure more testing conditions.
- While we lump them into one big category, these sweaters contain distinct knitting patterns which represent vast amounts of information to those who know how to interpret them. Each clan in the Aran Islands had its own knitting pattern, zealously guarded and kept within the same clan for generations.
- In its original form, the sweater is knit from untreated wool with the natural lanolin oils preserved, keeping it resistant to water. An Aran sweater can absorb 30% of its weight in water before feeling wet.
- The patterns are also symbolic, with many of the stitches used in the Aran sweater reflective of Celtic Art. The cable stitch is a depiction of the fisherman’s ropes, and represents a wish for a fruitful day at sea. The diamond stitch reflects the small fields of the islands. The zig zag stitch, a half diamond, is often used in the Aran sweaters, and popularly represents the twisting cliff paths on the islands. The tree of life is one of the original stitches, and is unique to the earliest examples of the Aran knitwear. It again reflects a desire for clan unity, with long-lived parents and strong children.
Everyday style with Giordano
No matter how “directional” or “avant-garde” a fashion person proclaims himself to be, everybody still needs daily basics that are easy to wear and dress up or down depending on the occasion. Designer is always on the menu, but that’s best mixed in with timeless, versatile pieces from attainable brands for a hybrid high-low look.
This holiday season, I teamed up with Giordano, one of Asia Pacific’s most successful apparel brands with considerable presence in the Middle East, to create a set of everyday looks perfect for work and play. From preppy business attire to comfy sport to all-out casual, these outfits will serve you well in Dubai’s beautiful December weather.
