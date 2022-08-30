Two New Samsung Connected Devices Are Unveiled

Here we are, here we are… the start of the 2022 school year. On the truck side, (very) many projects are being put in place, starting with the migration of a part of the team to the capital. But from Paris to Rennes, the days will remain the same: finding the best plans, testing, re-testing, approving, producing articles, and running everywhere! In short, a vitaminized comeback does not prevent having fun with the style, on the contrary. This is why in this big comeback, we have decided to concoct a small selection of 10 pairs of essential sneakers for this back-to-school. From the most classic to the most contemporary, a brief overview of everything sneakers has to offer us so that we don’t regret the holidays too much!

Adidas ADI2000

Available in five colours, this pair exclusively available at Adidas is the perfect gateway back to school! With its design bordering on streetwear (or even skater spirit ), the ADI2000 has that little vintage touch that makes it so strong. Thought with the inspiration of the 2000s, these sneakers bring back the identity of an entire era, never without forgetting the design. We thus find a rubber outsole, but also a mesh upper, as well as details in nubuck and leather. Nostalgia and modernity: the two go hand in hand!

Asics GEL-1090™ V2

Originally designed in 2003, the model of this 2003 Asics GEL-1090™ V2 will meet the expectations of all of today’s enthusiasts. The reason? Its layers of suede blow a fresh breeze on this mythical pair, but also on its comfort, which will delight anyone who spends the day running between appointments. With its rear buckle, this trainer allows you to combine practicality and style in the most beautiful way, all in three colours. Cream, white and grey, and oyster grey/clay, which one will you prefer?

New Balance 550

New Balance … A brand that is both iconic and in perpetual renewal, on which it is always good to turn. For this fall, why not opt ​​for a pair of 550s, with an all-red and white look? A simplicity that allows you to stick with many looks, never without a touch of character. Because yes, maybe this pair tells you something. In fact, New Balance imagined it as a tribute to basketball players of the 1980s. Fortunately, you don’t have to be Magic Johnson to feel good in your sneakers. Between its rubber sole, its mix of leather and mesh, and its easily adjustable laces, there is no doubt that this pair of 550 will find its place in a locker room!

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LV8

Are you looking for a pair of trainers that are both well-designed and versatile in everyday life? Chances are the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 has something for you. Available in two colours (navy blue/white/grey, and black/grey/white), this pair, essential in the history of the basketball wardrobe, judiciously combines eighties inspirations with particular care given to comfort, starting with reinforcements, the strength of the seams or the perforations on the toe. And when we know that there are more than 2000 versions of this Air Force, we understand a little better than it has become legendary, season after season, back to school after school!

Reebok Classic Leather

Let’s talk little, let’s talk well: what could be more effective, for the start of the school year, than a classic pair? A comfortable pair, which does not overdo it, but which, despite everything, allows you to bring a little retro touch to your wardrobe. This is precisely the case with this pair of Reebok, whose identity finds its origin in the original features of the brand. Thesmalltrue subtlety of this pair? The shiny side stripes, as well as the tongue, give a little visibility to a pair that does not lack it originally! Another important point: the soft leather with which this pair of sneakers is designed, which allows it to fit the shape of the foot as you are about to embrace the joys of the month of September!

Spring Court B2

Among the 10 pieces that represent French fashion, we were talking about the Spring Court G2, but for this fall, we decided to think outside the box, with this pair of… B2. You might start to think it’s a naval battle, but in reality, the B2 are sneakers that just touch the finger on what makes the soul of a comeback: simple shoes, a manufacturing neat ( GOTS certified organic cotton ), and a large choice of size. Offered in a high version for fall, this pair of sneakers come with an iconography embroidered on the side. And as it is always worth specifying: this is a limited edition, just to see the start of the school year as a moment definitely apart!

Axel Arigato Dice Lo Sneaker

Axel Arigato is one of the brands that we like to recommend, both for the design of its creations and for the overall quality of manufacture. Well this time again, the Dice Lo is no exception to the rule. Offered in a colour that is both simple and original (white and airy blue), this classic of the brand makes the link between a vintage design and a very modern design. We thus find partially recycled rubber, a recycled polyester lining, but also a leather upper, which will patinate in the most beautiful way over time. A must-have!

Belledonne B5

On the same principle, it is not rare that, around here, we recommend Belledonne to dress your little feet. After having tested and approved the B2, the B3 and the B4, how not to mention the B5, which will give a little pep to this fall! Inspired by the models of basketball sneakers from the 1980s, this pair ticks all the boxes of the pair fully anchored in its time: handmade in Portugal, organic cotton laces certified organic, leather tanned in Italy, in short, everything you need to make a pair that lasts. But its little extra soul lies in its coloured inserts, which avoid the pitfall of producing a well-made, but too simple sneaker. Well done Belledonne!

Clae MOJAVE

Available in four colours, this pair is inspired by the desert, as evidenced by the Desert Track sole, and its perfectly associated colours: (olive green/white, pearl grey, and white/navy. In addition, on the manufacturing side, the American brand Clae has pulled out all the stops by offering a vegan pair, made from recycled materials. With its dynamic silhouette and flexible, breathable sole, this Mojave will give the mojo (jokes are also coming back!) to anyone who decides to wear them. Maybe us!