Watches Exports To Russia Have Been Halted By Swatch Group

In the high-tech market , it seems obvious to say that Samsung is among the biggest players. The greatest, but also the most inventive , who create a certain pleasure in following season after season the new products on offer. Because yes, if Samsung succeeds in imposing itself in our daily lives, it is thanks to utility products , which are now more connected than ever . The two novelties of this fall are perfect examples. We now find the Galaxy Watch5 watch (totally customizable!), and the Galaxy Buds2 Pro , wireless headphones available in three colors (lavender, black and white). Two multifaceted devices, which will have no difficulty in imposing themselves in our everyday lives . But a small presentation is essential, accompanied by some exclusive offers!

Since August 10, Samsung has therefore launched these two new products. Among them, we find the Watch5 , a connected watch whose main advantage is to be… customizable , thanks to the Bespoke Studio! Indeed, Samsung has put the small dishes in the big ones, since from a model of watch (to choose), it is possible to modify both the dial and the bracelet . A real extra soul, for those whose style sticks to the skin. In terms of models, we find the Galaxy Watch5 in 40 and 44mm (black, silver, pink or even blue); as well as the version cut for the most athletic – the Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45mm(Black or Titanium color). The bracelets are not left out, since it is possible to choose from several proposals: Sport bracelets, Extreme Sport, reinforced, with magnetic clasp, in leather. You are spoiled for choice!

Samsung also provides us with popular creations , in order to draw inspiration , which seems rather unlikely, as the choices are possible!

With its sleek design , there is no doubt that all wrists will be delighted, especially when you know that the watch already integrates the Google application ecosystem . From €299 , the Watch5 is therefore offered in two sizes (S/M and M/L) , and has a number of advantages that make it a particularly interesting novelty. Among them, let’s mention the fast charging base , the 13% larger battery , sleep tracking, or even a sapphire screen, for maximum durability . What if the Bioactive sensor allows you to track the well-being objects of athletes, no need to run every day to get the most out of it. Designing the style of your watch according to your desires can be enough! And since Samsung doesn’t like to do things by halves, until August 25 , several offers are in place to echo the release of the Watch5. The brand offers, first of all, up to €100 in trade-in bonuses , accompanied by a 20% immediate discount for the simultaneous purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold4/Flip4. What to be equipped as it should be for the start of the school year! All this gives, in parallel, access to 5% in Samsung Rewards points.

The earbuds are the best in terms of wireless headphones, in addition to revealing an elegant and ergonomic design for our little ears. Available in three colors for €229 , these Galaxy Buds2 Pro have no less than three microphones and optimized noise reduction, which not only allow you to watch a movie like in the cinema, but also to call Taxes his beloved in crystal clear 360 °. All this: for at least 29 hours , since this is the estimated autonomy of these buds . Not bad is not it ?

And in case of unwanted calls from the CPF account (don’t tell us you don’t see what it is!), it is possible, thanks to the “voice detection” feature , to simply switch from your favorite playlist to the call in question. As with the watch, Samsung is offering a limited time offer (until August 25) that accompanies the release of its buds : a duo charger is offered with the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and up to 20% discount is applied immediately in purchasing a Galaxy Z Fold4/Flip4 at the same time. And like any good business in the 21st century, it is also possible to take advantage of a discount by donating our alumni wireless headphones . Not to mention the famous 5% converted into Samsung Rewards points, which is always good to take for a wireless start!

More info: https://www.samsung.com