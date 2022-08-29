WATCHES
Watches Exports To Russia Have Been Halted By Swatch Group
The suspension of Swatch Group exports to Russia, particularly watches, is “significant” due to the perceived interest of the Russian elite to invest in high-value assets following the continued fall of the Russian ruble.
Swiss manufacturer Swatch Group, currently worth around $13 billion, has stopped selling its watches to Russia, joining other global companies such as Exxon, BP, Shell, Adidas, Apple and IKEA announced their withdrawal from Russia. his war in Ukraine.
“Swatch Group is closely monitoring and analyzing the situation. We have currently suspended exports to Russia,” WATCHPRO, a joint publication of Arabian Business, told WATCHPRO after ITP Media Group reached out to major luxury watch companies to respond to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.
The Swatch Group, which includes three of Switzerland’s biggest brands, Omega, Longines and Tissot, as well as historic brands such as Blancpain and Breguet, has clearly declared its position on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine .
WATCHPRO reports that the suspension of exports to Russia, particularly watches, is “significant” due to the perceived interest of the Russian elite to invest in high-value assets following the continued fall of the Russian ruble.
“Swatch Group Russia, a 100% subsidiary of Swatch Group, continues its activities, as well as its activities serving Russian consumers,” the company explained. The ruble fell to an all-time low last week, depreciating up to 10% against the dollar, and for the first time in Moscow the ruble traded above 110 to the dollar. Bulgarian CEO Jean-Christophe Babin (below) told Bloomberg that there is evidence of increased sales in Russia, adding that it may be more difficult to supply Russian boutiques because international payments are subject to penalties.
Russian markets remain under pressure after the United States and its allies decided to block the Bank of Russia’s access to foreign exchange reserves and disconnect some creditors from the SWIFT messaging system for global banking transactions. Meanwhile, oil, energy, metal and grain prices have soared as Russia shuns oil and other resources. The London Stock Exchange Group Plc, which is the main stock exchange in the UK, has confirmed that trading in global deposit certificates (GDRs) of several Russian companies, including Rosneft, Sberbank, Gazprom, En+ and Lukoil, has been suspended.
NEWS
Two New Samsung Connected Devices Are Unveiled
In the high-tech market , it seems obvious to say that Samsung is among the biggest players. The greatest, but also the most inventive , who create a certain pleasure in following season after season the new products on offer. Because yes, if Samsung succeeds in imposing itself in our daily lives, it is thanks to utility products , which are now more connected than ever . The two novelties of this fall are perfect examples. We now find the Galaxy Watch5 watch (totally customizable!), and the Galaxy Buds2 Pro , wireless headphones available in three colors (lavender, black and white). Two multifaceted devices, which will have no difficulty in imposing themselves in our everyday lives . But a small presentation is essential, accompanied by some exclusive offers!
Since August 10, Samsung has therefore launched these two new products. Among them, we find the Watch5 , a connected watch whose main advantage is to be… customizable , thanks to the Bespoke Studio! Indeed, Samsung has put the small dishes in the big ones, since from a model of watch (to choose), it is possible to modify both the dial and the bracelet . A real extra soul, for those whose style sticks to the skin. In terms of models, we find the Galaxy Watch5 in 40 and 44mm (black, silver, pink or even blue); as well as the version cut for the most athletic – the Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45mm(Black or Titanium color). The bracelets are not left out, since it is possible to choose from several proposals: Sport bracelets, Extreme Sport, reinforced, with magnetic clasp, in leather. You are spoiled for choice!
Samsung also provides us with popular creations , in order to draw inspiration , which seems rather unlikely, as the choices are possible!
With its sleek design , there is no doubt that all wrists will be delighted, especially when you know that the watch already integrates the Google application ecosystem . From €299 , the Watch5 is therefore offered in two sizes (S/M and M/L) , and has a number of advantages that make it a particularly interesting novelty. Among them, let’s mention the fast charging base , the 13% larger battery , sleep tracking, or even a sapphire screen, for maximum durability . What if the Bioactive sensor allows you to track the well-being objects of athletes, no need to run every day to get the most out of it. Designing the style of your watch according to your desires can be enough! And since Samsung doesn’t like to do things by halves, until August 25 , several offers are in place to echo the release of the Watch5. The brand offers, first of all, up to €100 in trade-in bonuses , accompanied by a 20% immediate discount for the simultaneous purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold4/Flip4. What to be equipped as it should be for the start of the school year! All this gives, in parallel, access to 5% in Samsung Rewards points.
The earbuds are the best in terms of wireless headphones, in addition to revealing an elegant and ergonomic design for our little ears. Available in three colors for €229 , these Galaxy Buds2 Pro have no less than three microphones and optimized noise reduction, which not only allow you to watch a movie like in the cinema, but also to call Taxes his beloved in crystal clear 360 °. All this: for at least 29 hours , since this is the estimated autonomy of these buds . Not bad is not it ?
And in case of unwanted calls from the CPF account (don’t tell us you don’t see what it is!), it is possible, thanks to the “voice detection” feature , to simply switch from your favorite playlist to the call in question. As with the watch, Samsung is offering a limited time offer (until August 25) that accompanies the release of its buds : a duo charger is offered with the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and up to 20% discount is applied immediately in purchasing a Galaxy Z Fold4/Flip4 at the same time. And like any good business in the 21st century, it is also possible to take advantage of a discount by donating our alumni wireless headphones . Not to mention the famous 5% converted into Samsung Rewards points, which is always good to take for a wireless start!
More info: https://www.samsung.com
WATCHES
Ways to wear the new Swatch SKIN
Swiss watchmaker Swatch has recently launched their thinnest line of timepieces aptly named SKIN, and I’ve been chosen to work with the brand to see how this new collection will fit into my wardrobe, and my lifestyle.
Because they’re so thin, they feel like second skin and I am able to wear these watches without being encumbered by weight! I can wear them for a busy day at work, a high-intensity workout or a night out on the town! Check out my photos below and make sure to drop by a Swatch store to see the 24-piece collection.
WATCHES
Swatch forays into serious watch territory with all-metal Sistem 51
I’ve repeated myself at least a hundred times here and on social media about what I consider a watch worthy of my time. First, it needs to be automatic, because I hate seeing (and sometimes even hearing) all that ticking. Second, the general consensus among connoisseurs favors Swiss Made pieces due to the country’s long tradition of watchmaking. Third, no plastic cases please; we’re not shopping for children’s watches.
These three factors combined typically result in a price tag most people are not emotionally or financially prepared to contend with, but Swatch’s new Sistem 51 Irony collection has come out to buck the trend.
Updating the original plastic fantastic automatic Sistem 51 which debuted at Baselworld 2013, the new seven-piece Irony range dresses up the movement that caught the attention of watch snobs the world over with a shiny, stainless steel exterior.
This development gives the collection a grown-up look that elevates the Sistem 51 from weekend toy-watch to a significant contender in the serious watch market that comes in at an excellent price point. The design spectrum covers all tastes in watches, with pieces ready to accompany you to the boardroom, a stroll on the beach, an afternoon in the garage working on your project car.
At the heart of each Sistem 51 watch is its fantastic 51-component self-winding movement, assembled entirely by robots and all bolted together with a single screw in the center. No human hand touches any of these components during the assembly process, which makes the existence of the movement a feat of engineering that even watch snobs cannot ignore. It’s pretty amazing, and the fact that it’s now encased in beautiful stainless steel makes the Irony collection an even sweeter deal.
Trending
-
FASHION2 days ago
Men’s Fashion Trends Spring 2022
-
HOME IMPROVEMENT2 weeks ago
How can I get carpet in Dubai?
-
NEWS1 day ago
Two New Samsung Connected Devices Are Unveiled
-
HOME IMPROVEMENT1 week ago
Advantages of patterned mosque carpets
-
FASHION6 years ago
5 things you didn’t know about the cable knit jumper
-
WATCHES5 years ago
Ways to wear the new Swatch SKIN
-
FASHION6 years ago
Everyday style with Giordano
-
MOTORING6 years ago
Wake up that sleeper: The Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupé