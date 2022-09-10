2022 Best Smart Phones In Low Price

Who says end of the year, says a comparison of smartphones. And this time, we’re aiming for the mid-range, we’re aiming for the best, we’re aiming for those… At less than 300 euros! Are low price and quality compatible? This is what you will discover in this top 4 of the best smartphones under 300€. I promise you will be surprised.

Every year, brands seek to create an affordable and high-performance smartphone that perfectly matches your expectations. It is not always easy to make a choice, especially given a large number of smartphones currently available on the market. That’s why we made a small top 4 of the best smartphones under 300€. You will be able to find the best good plan, but above all the best laptop among our selection.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro: excellence

At the moment, we only hear about him. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 Pro has absolutely everything to please you. With a ridiculous price, excellent autonomy and a 108-megapixel photo sensor, the latest from Xiaomi has nothing to envy the biggest.

With its simple and elegant design, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is available in three colours: Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze and Onyx Gray. However, at this price do not expect a smartphone with noble materials. The back is made of shiny plastic, its thickness is thin and its weight is perfectly acceptable with its 193 grams. What will tip the balance in its favour is its 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and its refresh rate of 120 Hz.

On the autonomy side, the various tests show that with versatile use, the Redmi Note 10 Pro can reach a day and a half without recharging. Again, faced with high-end smartphones, Xiaomi stands out greatly. Finally, the novelty at Xiaomi, the Redmi Note is IP53 certified and that is not negligible! In other words, it is splash and dust resistant.

You will no doubt have understood it, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is almost faultless from Xiaomi, and we love it!

Hop, a little tour on Amazon and you just have to order it. Currently, it is displayed at a very low price of €289.00.

The Realme 8 Pro: the favourite

The daring Realme 8 Pro, which proudly displays its “Dare to leap” slogan on its back, deserves its place in this comparison. If you are less of a fan of this design, bet on a case. We explain why and how to choose it! Still, with an excellent hold in the hand, pleasant and surprising touch and its lightness (176 grams), this makes it one of the best smartphones under 300 euros.

There is a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + definition. Its refresh rate of 60 Hz allows it to increase its autonomy while maintaining good fluidity, although less than some of its competitors. Its interface, which is based on Android, is simple and intuitive and benefits from ColorOS which allows it to be fully personalized. Moreover, this smartphone is available in three colours: Infinite Blue, Infinite Black and Punk Black.

With its four sensors, the Realme 8 Pro does not pale in front of the others. The main one has 108 megapixels, the wide-angle one has 8 megapixels, and the other two for the macro and black and white offer 2 megapixels. To put it simply, expect good quality when shooting where the outdoor light is excellent, but the quality of night shots is unfortunately unreliable.

In terms of battery and autonomy, the Realme8 Pro is again a nice surprise. We put a big + for its extremely fast recharging!

Find it on Amazon for €270.42 in its infinite blue version and €289.76 in its Black Punk version.

Oppo Reno4 Z: the bold

We present to you the new model from Oppo, the Reno4 Z. It comes with 5G, 48-megapixel photo sensors, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and two 2-megapixel lenses.

With its 6.57-inch LCD panel, the Oppo Reno4 Z offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Thus, it rises in this ranking alongside Xiaomi and Realme. If you don’t know it yet, Oppo stands out for its smartphones with an elegant and neat design. The Reno4 Z is no exception to this rule and has a plastic matte effect shell. Quite imposing in size, it remains light and handy with its 184 grams.

With an autonomy of 15h36, the Reno4 Z is not the best on this point and you will need 1h05 to fully recharge its battery. We, therefore, expect an improvement at this level for the next model! It is nonetheless a very good mid-range smartphone, although some of its competitors create a significant gap, particularly in terms of the quality of its photos…

Find it on Amazon at €259.00 in Twilight Black or Fantastic Purple.

OnePlus Nord: design, sobriety and fluidity

Very interesting on all aspects, the OnePlus Nord made a sensational entrance and surprised many of us. Featuring a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, the OnePlus Nord ranks among the great and good smartphones.

There are only a few mid-range smartphones with a glass shell, the OnePlus Nord is one of them. With its three colours: Glacier Blue, Onyx Gray and Gray Ash (the favourite matte version), OnePlus has once again bet on a sober and elegant design.

Fluidity, excellent colourimetry, good autonomy, but not surprising. What about his photographic performances? The OnePlus Nord unfortunately overlooked photo quality… And that’s a shame because it would have had a place of choice alongside Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 Pro if this aspect was similar to its competitor.

Despite this, the OnePlus Nord remains a very good choice and, in addition, for the end-of-year celebrations, you can find it at a very low price!

Find it on Amazon, it is unavailable at the moment, but for Christmas incredible promotions are expected.