Al-Ahly Is At Its Bad Position In League

Saudi Al-Ahly Club returned to its disappointing results in the Saudi First Division by drawing 0-0 with Al-Orouba in Sakaka, thus losing its seventh point in 4 matches.

The Al-Jeddawi team played 4 matches in the Yellow League, and only managed to win one, which placed it in tenth place with only 5 points, which ignited the anger of its fans, who began to worry seriously about the team’s future and its ability to return at the end of the current season to the professional league.

Al-Ahly missed the chance to win the match after its new striker, LouisGraban, missed a penalty kick in the 38th minute of the first half.

Adeeb Al-Haizan, the Al-Orouba player, who participated in the match from the bench, confirmed his dissatisfaction with leaving one point in the match, noting that their ambition was to beat Al-Ahly and get the three points.

It is noteworthy that Saudi coach Youssef Anbar led Al-Ahly during thematch, which is his second after the dismissal of Robert Siboldi from the new board of directors led by Walid Moaz, who was appointed to manage the club after the resignation of Majid Al-Nafaei and his management after the shocking loss to Al-Okhdood in the second round of the Saudi First Division League.

Al-Ahly intends to sign a foreign coach to lead him this season, and it is said that he has concluded an agreement with Jose Luis Sierra, but some sources talk about the possibility of contracting with Fathi Al-Jabal or the Saudi Saleh Al-Mohammadi.

Find out the date of the upcoming Al-Ahly match in the fifth round of the Saudi

First Division 2022-23, the transmission channels and the expected formation