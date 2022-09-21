Business
All you Need to Know About the HUAWEI Nova Y90, the latest Releases of «Huawei» (photos)
The Chinese technology giant, Huawei, has unveiled its latest release, the HUAWEI nova Y90, which comes with new features, most notably the 6.7-inch full-width screen, without edges, which provides a rich viewing experience.
Triple Rear Camera
The new Huawei phone also features improved battery life with its large 5000mAh battery and 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, as well as the updated 128GB large storage capacity.
The HUAWEI nova Y90 also includes upgrades in terms of imaging capabilities, as it is equipped with a 50-megapixel AI triple rear camera that supports innovative features such as Super Night Mode, dual front and rear video shooting technology, and AI photography, providing users with a photography distinct experience.
