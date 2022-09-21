Connect with us

All you Need to Know About the HUAWEI Nova Y90, the latest Releases of «Huawei» (photos)

Huawei-nova-Y90-Review (1)

The Chinese technology giant, Huawei, has unveiled its latest release, the HUAWEI nova Y90, which comes with new features, most notably the 6.7-inch full-width screen, without edges, which provides a rich viewing experience.

Triple Rear Camera

The new Huawei phone also features improved battery life with its large 5000mAh battery and 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, as well as the updated 128GB large storage capacity.

The HUAWEI nova Y90 also includes upgrades in terms of imaging capabilities, as it is equipped with a 50-megapixel AI triple rear camera that supports innovative features such as Super Night Mode, dual front and rear video shooting technology, and AI photography, providing users with a photography distinct experience.

 

HUAWEI nova Y90 price

The HUAWEI nova Y90 is available in Emerald Green, Midnight Black and Crystal Blue, starting from 859 riyals, according to the newspaper “Makkah”.

It will be available for pre-orders in the Kingdom between September 21 and 28 on Huawei’s official website and authorized retailers, with a special offer during this period so that the buyer can get valuable gifts consisting of: HUAWEI FreeLace Lite headphones and a free HUAWEI Music and HUAWEI Video subscription for six months And Mobile Cloud 50GB for two months and HUAWEI Care, which includes screen protection for three months, and a two-year warranty, valid in the Gulf countries and Egypt.

Heat protection

HUAWEI nova Y90 has battery health assist technology to intelligently detect the battery status and remind the user to take quick actions in time. It also includes eight layers of protection during fast charging and thirteen layers of protection, during normal charging, and a layer of port overheating protection USB, which makes charging fast, smart and secure.

While the HUAWEI nova Y90 screen supports features such as smooth screen sterilization control, eye comfort mode, and e-book mode, to provide a comfortable reading experience and enhance the viewing experience.

 

huawei-nova-y90-colour4

