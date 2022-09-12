Almeria Vs Osasuna

The important match in the league between Almeria and Osasuna is today at 12 a.m.

Team previews the La Liga round 5 match between Almeria and Osasuna both teams meet up this coming Monday. The pre-match analysis includes the latest team stats, match history and the best betting tips. here we provide you predictions new score and result about match. stay tuned with us.

If Osasuna wins this match, then it will take a place in the top six teams. There is no chance of Almeria to come into the competition of other top six teams. But if Osasuna wins this match then it is dangerous for the Athletic club and Atletico Madrid. because both teams win three-three matches. After this victory, Osasuna came into the competition of top qualifying teams. So now, every person thought about today’s match.

The winning chances of both teams are the same.