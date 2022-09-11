Asia Cup: Final Match Pakistan VS Srilanka

A wonderful final match of the Asia cup was held up in Dubai between Pakistan and Srilanka. Srilanka beats Pakistan with a huge margin.

Squads of both teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Srilanka wins the Asia cup once more by beating pakistan with 23 runs. With this victory, Srilanka complete six Asia cup tropfies.

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Win the toss, win the match? The pitch is fresh and they can really take advantage of that. Sri Lanka would need to be careful here. these all are the just predictions. Srilanka win this match easily. the Asia Cup final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. and I’ll be taking you through all the latest updates from the match.

All pakistani batsman are seen floped in front of lankan bowlers. on this brilliant srilankan players were very happy and exited. All young players struggle hard and win this title.