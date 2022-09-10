Autonomy Of Electric Cars

Electric cars are more and more numerous on the automotive market. Autonomy is at the heart of all debates, we tell you more about it in this article.

Today, all the major car brands are going electric. Depending on the type of vehicle, the autonomy can go from simple to double. However, this is not the only factor! Indeed, your driving style also has a lot to do with it and plays a major role in the actual range of your vehicle. It is therefore up to you to best optimize your car to maximize range.

Currently, the average range for electric cars is between 150 and 600 km. The range is very wide and this is explained by the presence of lithium-ion batteries with a greater or lesser capacity depending on the vehicle. However, one of the major problems faced by car manufacturers is the price of high-capacity batteries. As a result, and in order to offer electric vehicles accessible to all, manufacturers are obliged to limit the capacity of their batteries.

Autonomy depends on the vehicle

As explained above, the type of electric car has a direct impact on range. Thus, an electric SUV will have more autonomy than a city car. This is explained by the capacity of the batteries, but it has a noticeable impact on the price of the vehicle. Nevertheless, manufacturers, today offer a wide range of electric cars suitable for everyone and for all budgets.

City electric cars, which are therefore smaller, are ideal for daily trips in town. Although their autonomy reaches up to 300km, they rarely offer more autonomy in real life. They are perfect for short trips and/or commuting to work.

Electric SUVs are now the star vehicles of all major automotive brands. With the massive arrival of Tesla in the automotive world, all the other manufacturers are now seeking to achieve the best scores in terms of autonomy. Thus, today we find electric SUVs offering a range of more than 600 km.

Electric SUVs are perfect for long journeys. Indeed, the capacity of the batteries today makes it possible to make the same journeys as with a thermal vehicle. The only difference is in the wait to recharge the batteries of your electric SUV. However, on long journeys, the few minutes it takes most vehicles to be 100% charged (thanks superchargers!) allows you to enjoy a well-deserved break during your journey.

What decreases the range of an electric car?

There are three main factors that reduce the range of your electric vehicle: your driving style, your speed and your use of equipment.

Driving style

As with a thermal car, the electric car is sensitive to your driving style. Thus, if you adopt a sporty driving style, you will draw more energy from your vehicle. The autonomy will therefore decrease more quickly. In comparison, a city car that consumes 5L/100km will consume 9L/100km in the event of sporty driving. For electric vehicles, it’s the same thing. It is therefore up to you to adapt your driving style to optimize the use of your electric vehicle.

Some manufacturers now offer the “eco” mode, which reduces engine power during acceleration and thus improves autonomy.

Speed

The faster you go, the more autonomy you will lose. So, make sure you have the necessary autonomy when you go on a highway! It would be a shame to run out of fuel several hundred kilometres from your destination. However, to recover autonomy, you can perfectly adapt/reduce your speed to arrive at your destination.

Equipment

The use of headlights and radio has no direct impact on the range of an electric vehicle. However, heating and air conditioning are extremely energy-intensive! And it can reduce your battery life by up to 30%. It is therefore important to ensure that you use this equipment correctly to maximize the range of your car.

To overcome this significant loss of autonomy, car manufacturers have developed a heat pump, which consumes much less than conventional devices. In addition, in order to best promote electricity consumption, they offer optional heated seats. This may seem surprising, yet it consumes much less than turning on the heating.