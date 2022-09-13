After the 2nd Karabakh War, the most intense clashes took place between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Azerbaijan announced that the Armenian army was provoking on the border. Although a ceasefire was announced, it did not last long. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced that 49 Armenian soldiers died in the clashes. In the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, it was stated that “50 Azerbaijani soldiers were martyred in the provocation of Armenia”.

news! Intense clashes broke out between the military units of the two countries on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

It is stated that what happened is the biggest conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan after the 2nd Karabakh War.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced that the Armenian army carried out extensive provocations in the evening hours of the border in the Dashkesen, Kelbajar and Lachin directions.

“SABOTAGE GROUPS PLACED MINE ON LANDS AND ROADS” In

the statement, it was reported that the sabotage groups of the Armenian Armed Forces laid mines on the lands and roads between the positions of the Azerbaijani army in different directions. As a result of the measures taken by the Azerbaijani troops to prevent this situation, clashes took place.

49 ARMENIAN MILITARY DIE

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made statements regarding the conflicts. Stating that the violence of the clashes has decreased as of this morning, Pashinyan said, “As of now, we have 49 people who died, but this is not the final figure.”

Stating that they do not agree with Azerbaijan’s approach to the agreements reached in November 2020, Pashinyan said, “We are ready to open the roads with the approach that all countries in the region, including Armenia and Azerbaijan, will use these roads.”

50 SOLDIERS FROM AZERBAIJAN ARMY LOSE THEIR LIVES

In the statement made by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, it was stated that on the night of September 12 and the morning of September 13, the Armenian army carried out a large-scale provocation in the direction of Dashkesen, Kelbajar, Lachin and Zangilan on the border with Azerbaijan. In the statement, it was reported that 42 soldiers from the Azerbaijani army and 8 soldiers from the State Border Services, a total of 50 soldiers lost their lives.

Statement

from the Ministry of National Defense In the statement made by the Ministry of National Defense, “We wish God’s mercy on our Hero Soldiers in the Azerbaijan Army who were martyred in the clashes on the Azerbaijan-Armenia borderline, a speedy recovery to our wounded, and our condolences and patience to the brotherly Azerbaijani people. “It should completely abandon its aggressive and aggressive stance and take the hand of peace extended to it as an opportunity. As Turkey, we are always with our own brothers and we will always be by their side,” the statement said.

“COUNTERMEASURES FOR MILITARY TARGETS”

In the statement of the ministry, it was stated that the information spread by Armenia about the alleged targeting of the civilian population and infrastructure by the Azerbaijani army does not reflect the truth.

The statement said, “In response to the provocations of Armenia, the countermeasures are of a local nature and are aimed at legitimate military targets with firing points. The retaliatory measures are small-scale. They aim to ensure the security of the borders of Azerbaijan and put an end to the provocations of Armenia.” statements were included.



In another statement of the ministry, it was stated that the news about Azerbaijan’s intervention in the territory of Armenia was not true.

PAŞINYAN MEETS WITH PUTIN AND MACRON

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a statement made by the Armenian government, it was reported that Pashinyan discussed the latest conflicts on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border during his meetings with the two leaders.

In the statement that Pashinyan expressed his concerns about the situation, it was stated that French President Macron emphasized that the escalation of tensions is unacceptable and that the situation should be calmed down.

It was also stated in the Armenian press that Pashinyan convened the Security Council at the government building at night.

US CALLS

Blinken made a written statement after the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced that clashes started on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border upon the provocation of Armenia.

Blinken said, “The United States is deeply concerned by the news of the conflict on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including reported attacks on settlements and civilian infrastructure in Armenia. As we have long made clear, there is no military solution to this problem. An immediate end to all military conflicts. We call for it.” used the phrases.