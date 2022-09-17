Barcelona and Elche match (3-0) in the Spanish League

Today, in the sixth round of the Spanish League competition, Barcelona managed to defeat its visitor Elche 3-0 in the game that brought them together at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Today, on Saturday, Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Blaugrana in the 34th minute of the game between the two clubs.

Memphis Depay of Barcelona scored the game’s second goal against Elche in the 41st minute of play, and Robert Lewandowski added Barcelona’s third goal—his second of the game—in the 48th.

the Spanish league standings temporarily, while Elche’s balance froze at a single point in the twentieth and last place.

Barcelona suffered a painful defeat against Bayern Munich, last Tuesday, with two goals without a response, in the framework of the second round of the group stage matches in the European Champions League.

Barcelona scored 13 points from the first 5 rounds of the Spanish League and occupies the second place in the standings, two points behind Real Madrid, the leader.

Barcelona lineup against Elche

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez announced the starting line-up for the match against Elche, scheduled for 4:15 pm, at Spotify Camp Nou, in the sixth round of the Spanish League competition.

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Defense Line: Eric Garcia – Conde – Arajo – Balde.

Midfield: Frank Casey, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri.

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele – Robert Lewandowski – Memphis Depay.