Casio G-Steel Watch

Casio, the famous watch brand founded in Japan in 1946, returns with a new model that fits into its famous G-Shock range: the G-Steel.

For the record and if the history of the G-Shock watch arouses your curiosity, Casio launched the G-Shock collection in April 1983. These are the first shockproof wristwatches. Aesthetically, the designers have decided to make them sport a massive look, to reinforce the aspect of resistance to any test. The G-Steel continues in this line, the watch is indeed a mixture of stainless steel and resin

The G-Shock range initially struggled to establish itself, but its first beginnings turned into a cry of success in the 1990s. So much so (risky bet for the time) that Casio chose to launch a range in 1994 for women: the Baby-G.

On the technical side, the G-Steel is a little gem:

– shock resistance (first characteristic of the G-Shock collections)

– water resistance up to 200M (might as well tell you that you will see the bottom of your pool before it gives up the ghost)

– runs on solar energy

– led lights for illumination

– and a whole host of options such as the inclusion of 31 time zones, 5 adjustable alarms, chronometer precision to the hundredth or even an automatic calendar which will automatically keep the time and date up to date until… 2099.

In short, Casio signs a very beautiful model that fits with dignity into the legendary G-Shock line. Or as we read on Melty, these watches are indestructible but outrageously stylish.

Price: around 270€