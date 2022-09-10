Checking And Maintenance Of A Car

Review of the main points to check to keep your car like new.

To ensure your vehicle’s longevity and performance, there are a few things you need to keep an eye on. Taking care of your car and keeping it in good condition takes some effort, but the good news is that on the one hand it takes little time, and on the other hand there is no need to be a mechanic. to carry out a large part of the routine checks.

The biggest part of the job is knowing what needs to be done and when. By learning the basic checks to check and how to perform them, you will be sure that your car is running in the best condition. And when you resell it, by showing that you have ensured impeccable maintenance, you can get the best price.

Oil and coolant level

Every month, and before leaving for a long trip, it is important to look under the hood of your car. And more specifically to check the level of oil and remaining coolant. These points are particularly important, as low levels of these two fluids could lead to damage to the entire car.

Air filter

The air filter is the element that regulates the flow of air into your engine and prevents particles and debris from entering it. By making sure your air filter is in good condition, you improve your engine’s performance, reduce your emissions and improve the life expectancy of your car. The car owner’s manual will tell you how often to replace the filter.

Tire pressure

Tires are one of the elements that must be in good condition to ensure safety while driving. Check their pressure every month if you ride regularly, and in any case before each long trip. If you have a spare wheel, don’t forget to check its pressure as well.

If you are unsure of the ideal pressure for your car, the information is usually found inside the driver’s side door.

Lights and indicators

The lights and indicators have the function of warning others about your driving. The problem is that you can’t see them from inside the vehicle. Once a month, check your headlights and turn signals by turning them on and walking around your vehicle to make sure they are working properly. If you don’t have anyone with you to check that the brake signals are working properly, park in front of a glass or light-reflecting surface.

With these few essential reflexes, you can ensure that your car remains in good condition. And for a more complete check-up, consider comparing the price of an overhaul with several establishments.

