Code And Rules Of Highway

Guide to assimilate and master the rules of priority.

Priority rules are set up to ensure the fluidity of traffic at all times. They are also essential to guarantee the safety of all road users. To avoid causing an accident or getting a ticket, it is imperative to master them well.

The main traffic signs

Knowledge of the highway code is crucial so as not to be caught out with the right-of-way rules. It is particularly important to remember the five road signs relating to it.

“Stop” sign and solid white line

The first road sign associated with priority rules is the “Stop” sign. Often, it is lined with a horizontal marking, a continuous line of white colour more precisely. He orders the driver to stop to give way to vehicles on both sides. The presence of a continuous white line has the same meaning in the absence of this panel.

“Point priority” panel

Like the previous panel, the “Point priority” panel is triangular in shape with red edges. The main difference is that it has two strokes that indicate a direction of flow. It means that at the next intersection you have priority. For safety reasons, it is nevertheless strongly recommended to slow down before arriving there.

“Give way” sign

This panel has the shape of an inverted triangle with red edges. Bearing the inscription “Give way”, it does not impose the stop of the vehicle contrary to the first panel. In its absence on all lanes, simply apply the right priority rule. In other words, if the passage is free, you can engage.

“Priority to the right” sign

As its name suggests, facing this panel, you are forced to give way to vehicles on the right. It is easily recognizable by its triangular shape with the red colour surrounding it and the black cross in the middle. Before arriving at an intersection, you should therefore reduce your speed and stop if necessary.

“Priority road” sign

This panel is located after the intersections. He reminds us that the lane remains a priority. As a result, all other drivers coming from other lanes must yield to you. In the event of an offence causing a traffic accident, they are then held responsible.

The most common priority situations

There are a variety of common situations that make it easier for you to understand the priority rules. On a daily basis, they make it possible to quickly assimilate the obligations in terms of road safety. They are based on knowledge and mastery of the five previous traffic signs. First of all, if the lane you are taking does not have a priority sign, the right-of-way rule still applies.

If you see a “Stop” or “Give way” sign, the regulations force you to stop. You give priority to vehicles coming from the right, left or the opposite. Conversely, if you see a “Popular priority” sign, the lane you are on has priority. You are therefore not obliged to stop to give way to vehicles on other lanes.

The main points and the exceptions to remember in the Highway Code

Broadly, right-of-way rules are designed to govern road traffic at intersections. They learn how to share road space with complete control and with respect for safety. It is therefore essential that you master them in difficult conditions and in different driving environments. Moreover, they apply not only to vehicle drivers but to all road users.

In addition, the Highway Code provides for a number of exceptions. For example, priority is not necessarily on the right at intersections. In a roundabout which is different from a roundabout, the priority is on the left. Similarly, vehicles leaving a car park or private garage do not have priority. Finally, when you come across a motorist coming from the wrong direction, you don’t have to give way.

To respect the rules of priority, you must first master them. For this purpose, learning the highway code is necessary.