Date Of Registration For The Cognitive Ability Test In Saudia Arabia

A large number of people in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are wondering about the date of registration in the cognitive ability test through measurement, after the official announcement of the opening of registration by the Education and Training Evaluation Authority in Saudi Arabia. Identifying the mental capabilities and abilities of university students and high school students who are about to enter university.

The Cognitive Abilities Test is one of the general tests of the National Center for Measurement. It aims to assess the abilities and capabilities possessed by individuals to perceive and understand the relationships between different things and relationships, in addition to knowing the extent of the individual’s ability to make appropriate judgments in life situations and evaluate them.

students who have university degrees in Saudi Arabia in order to identify well and measure the extent to which applicants for different jobs are able to perform the required tasks in the event that a job is selected or not, and therefore it is one of the factors that are Conducting a comparison between all applicants for different jobs.

Date of registration for the cognitive ability test 1444

The Training and Education Evaluation Authority (the National Center for Measurement) has announced the date for registration for the 1444 (paper) aptitude test for university graduates with bachelor’s or master’s degrees who have applied for civil service jobs.

The date for early registration in the cognitive ability tests 1444 starts from today, Monday, September 12, 2022 AD, corresponding to Safar 16, 1444 AH.

Paper exams will also be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 AD, corresponding to Rabi` al-Thani 21 1444 AH, and the exams will continue until Thursday, November 17, 2022 AD, corresponding to Rabi` al-Thani 23 1444 AH.

How to register for cognitive ability tests 1444

First, go to the official website of the National Center for Measurement from here.

Enter the user’s civil registry number.

Enter the password, then click “Login”.

Write the residence number inside or outside the Kingdom or a citizen there.

Review all the conditions of the National Center, and then agree to them.

Click on the “Next” icon.

Determine centres.

Choose the day you want to test.

Review all user data and information and ensure their accuracy.

Submit a test request.

Pay the test fee.

Confirmation of booking the performance of the test.

It should be noted that the registration fee for the cognitive ability tests for university students is 1444: 200 Saudi riyals, while the registration fee for the cognitive ability tests for university students: is 250 Saudi riyals.