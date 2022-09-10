Dedicated Server: When And How You Need?

Beginner’s Guide to Dedicated Servers: Do You Need a Dedicated Server? Besides, what is a dedicated server and what’s inside?

If you want to create a website, one of the questions you will have to ask yourself is what type of hosting will be relevant. There are indeed different kinds: shared hosting, dedicated hosting, cloud or even VPS.

Today we put a spotlight on the dedicated server.

What is a Dedicated Server?

Among the possibilities of web hosting, we find the solution of using dedicated servers. In concrete terms, a dedicated server can be compared to a desktop computer, the accessories (screen, mouse, keyboard, etc.) in months. This machine is located on the host’s premises (sometimes referred to as server farms or data centres), and it is this machine that will be made available to the customer.

Like a computer, it includes an operating system (which is very often Windows or Linux) and programs or software (mail server, database, web server, etc.). As the number of software that can be installed on a dedicated server is potentially unlimited (subject to having enough memory), this tool can therefore be used to host a large number of different services: website, messaging, storage, etc

Inside a dedicated server

The comparison of the dedicated server with the central unit of a computer is particularly true since inside this server we will find all the components that make up a computer.

Concretely, there will be a processor (called CPU for a central processing unit in English), which is similar to a brain. It is he who processes the tasks to be performed, and the more powerful he is, the faster he works and processes a large amount of information. It is possible to find servers with single or multiple processors. If your website is particularly resource-intensive, it will be important to aim for a dedicated server with high-performance processors (whose capacity is measured in gigahertz or GHz).

Inside the dedicated server will also be random access memory, better known as RAM (for random access memory ). It is essential for the proper functioning of the processor since it is what temporarily stores the data that the processor needs to launch a program. In other words, it is the temporary storage area of ​​the CPU. The more RAM (which is measured in gigabytes or GB), the faster your server will be.

Among the other components of the server, one will also find a hard disk. Its function is to store data (files, photos, databases, emails, texts, etc.). This is what makes it different from RAM, which only temporarily stores data used by the processor. There are two main storage technologies: HDD hard disks or SSD disks. In summary, HDDs are older, high-capacity but slower technology, while SSDs are faster but cost more. Again, depending on the needs of your site, it is better to favour one or the other of the solutions. Eventually, it is likely that the SSD will equip the vast majority of servers.

Finally, you will find inside your dedicated server a network card. This is what will connect your server to the Internet. In other words, it is this little accessory that will act as a bridge between your site located locally on the server and all the people around the world who wish to consult it.

Do you need a dedicated server?

How to choose your dedicated server? Before asking yourself this question, you have to start by asking yourself if this hosting solution is the one your site will need.

Today, the most widely used solution is shared hosting, which consists of sharing a server with other people. Thus, it is not a server as such that you will rent, but part of the disk space and resources it has. This solution is more economical because it makes it possible to share the costs between several users, and it is the host who takes care of the administration of the servers.

However, this solution has shortcomings of its advantages: since the resources are shared between several people, the hosting will be less powerful. This means potentially longer loading speeds for your site, and therefore a less pleasant user experience.

In order to know if the dedicated hosting solution is made for your project, it is, therefore, necessary to determine its nature: if it is a blog or a personal site, shared hosting will be sufficient. But if it is a site that aims to be efficient or your audience is growing, the dedicated offer becomes relevant. Likewise, with dedicated hosting, you are in control of server administration.