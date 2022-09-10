Denim Jacket For Men Winter 2022

The denim jacket is a garment as effective as it is versatile for your style, find out how to master it.

Utility clothing, also known as workwear, has long been a source of inspiration for fashion designers. They display good durability and pronounced practicality, and they incorporate well into everyday looks.

Among the utilitarian clothes, the denim jacket occupies a good place. It is robust, versatile and timeless. So much so that any man who wants a wardrobe (and a style) worthy of the name should own one.

Let’s take stock, through this article, of this iconic garment. Why do you need it? What to look for before buying? Follow the leader.

Why the men’s denim jacket is an essential

Layering is one of the essential reflexes for any man wishing to dress well. And the denim jacket is precisely a perfect tool for this technique.

Thin enough to be worn under a coat or a parka, but voluminous enough to be worn alone during the transitional seasons, the denim jacket is one of the most versatile pieces of clothing. It is therefore right to be considered as an investment and not just a temporary style accessory.

It can be worn on so many occasions and through so many different styles that it can follow you all year round, from winter to summer. You can put it on just as much over a t-shirt on spring evenings as over a flannel shirt in the fall, as well as under a peacoat during the winter.

What to look for before buying a denim jacket

In order to be sure to choose a jacket that will stand the test of time and the elements, both in terms of aesthetics and durability, there are a few things to keep in mind. Here are the reflexes to have before buying your new denim jacket.

The cup

You will have already largely understood it if you are a reader of the blog, the cut does everything. It is always the first element that must be looked at when acquiring any garment. No matter how good the piece looks and suits your tastes, no matter if it costs $10 or $1,000, if the fit isn’t made for your body type, you’ll be wasting both your time and your money.

When it comes to denim jackets specifically, they come in several variations of cuts, styles, and sizes. But generally speaking, it is a shorter garment than other jackets and coats. The denim jacket should end at or just above the hips, leaving enough room below to put on a sweatshirt or knitted sweater. It will therefore be necessary to avoid jackets that are too tight, which will prevent you from practising effective layering.

The fabric

You guessed it, the denim jacket obviously has to be made of…jeans. But if we take a closer look at the question, we quickly realize that it is a little more complicated than that.

Rough jeans (or denims, it’s a synonym) will initially be stiff and uncomfortable when you first wear them. But over time (and actually quite quickly), they will soften and adapt to your body type. While jeans that are too soft will be comfortable to wear from the start but will deform more, at the risk of giving an inelegant loose effect.

To spot quality denim, weight is often a good clue. The heavier the jacket, the better the jacket will be.

The price

As often (if not always) with clothing, the quality you get will depend on what you pay for. You can easily get a denim jacket with a good look for less than 100 €, but its resistance over time is not guaranteed.

So don’t be afraid to add a few extra tens of euros to get a real quality jacket, which will last years (if not decades) longer than another inexpensive model.

The goal is not to empty your bank account to get this jacket either, because from a certain point you pay more for the brand than the quality. So how much to put in your denim jacket?

A good range would be between 100 and 400 €, which will ensure you a neat cut and a premium quality denim material from workshops renowned for their know-how.

The colour

Color is a very important element in choosing your denim jacket. You can find it in black, white, gray, faded or not, and even in many other colors. But some shades will be much more useful to you than others.

For your first jacket (whether or not you plan to have several), an indigo blue is a good choice. It is indeed the most classic and the most versatile, so it will accompany many other garments effortlessly.

If you want to go looking for a second jacket, a faded light blue will be wise. In summer, it will go very well with casual looks, while in winter, this color will easily accompany camel, olive or navy blue coats.

The main styles of denim jacket

As so often in the world of clothing, the denim jacket has been reinvented and reinterpreted. Today there are several styles of denim jacket, from the overshirt to the thick work model.

The Trucker jacket

This is the original jacket, and it’s probably the one that comes to mind when we talk about a denim jacket. It features a cropped fit, button closure, collar and exposed seams.

The Trucker jacket is made to accompany your style all year round, both in winter layering and alone in spring and summer.

The overshirt

Lighter, the overshirt makes a more relaxed effect than the Trucker. It is the intermediate piece between a denim jacket and a denim shirt. It is usually found with pockets and button closure.

Like the jacket, it can be worn as an intermediate piece or over a t-shirt. It is particularly a relevant choice for summer evenings, when the denim jacket will be too hot.

The work jacket

The work jacket is the essential part of any workwear style . Particularly resistant, it is generally designed in thicker fabrics. This jacket typically sports three or four pockets (traditionally made for putting tools in), a collar, and an overall boxier appearance than others.

The shearling jacket

As such, the denim jacket is not the garment that will give you the most warmth. If it will suffice during the mid-season periods, it will have to be completed with a coat or a parka as the weather cools. But if you want to wear only this garment, then the shearling jacket is ideal.

The thick wool that accompanies it will keep the heat close to the body, while visually the one present on the collar will create a contrast and bring a little texture to the whole.

