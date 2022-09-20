Farouk Flux responds to Muhammad Ramadan

Farouk Flux responded to Muhammad Ramadan’s recent statements, after his mockery of the first embodiment of the character of a scientist boy in the movie The Dancer and the Politician.

Flux said in a statement to White News: I think he saw me in the role when he was young, but he could not say these words before the millions he earns now, and he is still talking with his money, not with his tongue, and I am not upset by his words.

He continued: As he does not play the role of a scholar boy, I also do not accept the embodiment of the character of a thug or a sane boy in the street, because his works are offensive to Egyptian art and youth, and he entered a place that he did not belong to because he attacked Farid Shawqi, so does it make sense for everyone to take a cam Million Eiji attacks adults?

And Muhammad Ramadan had previously attacked Farouk Flux, during his meeting with Najwa Ibrahim, on the Al-Nahar channel, saying: There is a great artist who did things that I refuse to do, and he was playing the roles of a scholarly boy, and if you wear your clothes, you will not look like him, although this artist is capable.

On the other hand, Mohamed Ramadan continues to film his scenes in the movie A Zero, which is collected by Nelly Karim, Jumana Murad and Sherif Desouki, written by Medhat El-Adl, directed by Mando El-Adl, and produced by El-Adl Group.

Ramadan will participate in the upcoming Ramadan season 2023 through the Al-Omda series, written and directed by Mohamed Sami, and Mai Kassab recently contracted to participate in his championship, and the producing company continues to dominate the rest of the heroes.