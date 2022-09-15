Fatih Terim Documentary Has Been Released!

Fatih Terim gave an exclusive interview to Netflix about his documentary. An experienced coach answered the questions.

Fatih Terim, one of the important names of Galatasaray and Turkish football, answered the questions asked by Banu Yelkovan on behalf of Netflix just before the release of his documentary on Netflix. Terim’s remarkable statements were included in the interview, which is available in Turkish and English on Netflix’s global website.

Here are Terim’s explanations…

“MANY THINGS ABOUT ME AND LIFE…”

“Compiling so many matches and stories, each of which can be made into a separate documentary, in four parts, is a very difficult task. How did it make you feel to re-live your entire career and life during the filming of the documentary?” Answering the question, Fatih Terim said, “The trophies, medals, my images or photographs in the archives mean a lot to me. When I look at a trophy or a photograph, I remember the story of that moment, I feel the emotion of that moment. Actually, that’s what went through my mind when I agreed to make this documentary. Combining the feeling it gave me. As you said, sometimes I could talk for hours in a friendly conversation, even a game, but it was difficult to fit almost my whole life into four chapters anyway. “

“WE WATCHED AND CRIED WITH MY WIFE FULYA”

We said ‘good luck and left. I am very excited even now. It has become a work that my grandchildren will watch instead of saying ‘this is our grandfather’ in the future. This feeling makes me very happy.”

“I HAD FLASHES WHEN I WAS JUNIOR…”

“The thing my wife Fulya was right about was the flashes in her youth. Although she still exists, she thought that she might not be suitable for this profession at that time. If a football player can do what he believes on the field and read the game not only from his own perspective but also from the perspective of the team, he will definitely consider becoming a coach one day. Of course, thinking and realizing are different. At that time, I was getting advice from important names to become a coach. I believed I could work hard for this and improve myself, be more courageous, and try the unfinished.”

“CAPTAIN, TEACHER, WIFE, FATHER, GRANDFATHER, EMPEROR”

(To the question “Son, football player, captain, teacher, husband, father, grandfather, emperor… Although it is difficult to prioritize among these adjectives, which would you put in the first three? Are there any adjectives you would like to add to this list?”) “As I cannot prioritize, It is not possible for me to remove one of them either. This is a circle in which all the elements that complete my story come together. If I separate one from the other, the story is incomplete and the cycle is not completed. I am a child, a football player, a captain, a teacher, a wife, a father, and a grandfather, As the emperor, I was very happy in my own story. Each of them had different responsibilities and beauties.”

“FOOTBALL IS NOT JUST A SPORT”

“Whatever is in life, there is also football. I said this in the documentary. Football is not just a sport. When you look at the documentary in general, and therefore my life, there are many things I started and finished. This process was one of them.