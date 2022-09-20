News
Grand Theft Auto 5 passwords for PC and Sony
Great success in the Arab world and the world and have been able to attract many players who love adventure and beautiful action games that have stood for a very long time for decades and are present in different devices, and in the following lines, we will talk About the words of Grand 5.
The Fifth Great Game
Grand Theft Auto V is a first-person shooter, open-world adventure, and third-person shooter video game. The game is developed by Rockstar North. The game was released on September 17, 2013, for Xbox 360 and then for PlayStation 3. It was then released on Windows PC on April 14, 2015, and is the fifteenth instalment of the most popular series of all time.
Grand 5 passwords for PC and Sony
Passwords in the Grand 5 game help all the players to have a very big competition and enjoy more games as there are some words and movements that are made to implement these codes in the game to have unlimited fun in the game.
Drunk mode grand password 5
- PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Left.
- Xbox Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left.
- Computer LIQUEUR.
- Phone 1-999-547867.
Grand 5-speed swimming password
- PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right.
- Xbox LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT.
- GOTGILLS COMPUTER.
- Phone number 1-999-46844557.
GRANDE 5 Run password
- Playstation 3 and Playstation 4 Triangle, left, right, right, L1, L2, square.
- Xbox Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X
- CATCHME computer.
- Phone 1-999-228-2463.
Big password 5 health and armour
- PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1.
- Xbox B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB.
- TURTLE COMPUTER.
- Phone 1-999-887-853.
Password for Grand 5 Super Jump
- PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 L2, L2, Square, Circle, Circle, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X.
- Xbox Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT.
- HOP TO IT calculator.
- Phone 1-999-467-8648.
Grand 5 password increases strength
- PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle.
- Xbox RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, Y, A.
- Computer pain therapy.
- Phone 1-999-724-6545537.
Grand 5 password for recharging ability
- PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 X, X, Square, L1, R1, X, Right, Left, X.
- Xbox A, A, X, LB, RB, A, Right, Left, A
- Turn on the computer.
- Phone 1-999-769-3787.
5 passwords in slow motion
- PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X.
- Xbox X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A
- Computer DEADEYE.
- Phone 1-999-332-3393.
Password for Grand 5 Parachute
- PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1.
- Xbox LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB.
- Computer skydiving.
The password for Grand 5 is falling from the sky
- PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 (L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right) This blade is from Al-Yas.
- LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT LEFT.
- SkyFall calculator.
- Phone 1-999-759-3255.
Big password 5 guns and ammo
- PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1.
- Xbox Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB.
- PC TOOL.
- Phone 1-999-866-587.
Grand 5 password is the super punch
- PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2.
- Xbox Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT.
- Computer Hothands.
- Phone 1-999-759-3255.
Big password 5 blast blow
- PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1.
- Xbox RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB.
- HIGHER calculator.
- Phone 1-999-444-439.
5 Big Password Burn Blow
- PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1.
- Xbox LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB.
- Computer arson.
- Phone 1-999-4623-634279.
Big password 5 weather change
- PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square.
- Xbox RT, A, LP, RB, LT, LT, LT, X
- Computer MAKE IT RAIN.
- Phone 1-999-625-348-7246.
Grand 5 gravity password change
- PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left.
- Xbox LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT.
- FLOATER CALCULATOR.
- Phone 1-999-356-2837.
The password for the grand accident 5
- PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1.
- Xbox Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LP, RT, LP.
- Snow day computer.
- Phone 1-999-766-9329.
Grand 5 slow-motion password
- Playstation 3 and Playstation 4 Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1.
- Xbox Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB.
- SLOW-MO calculator.
- Phone 1-999-756-966.
Sony Grand 5 passwords (4 + 3)
Grand 5 is one of the most successful games across all genres, where the passwords are as follows
|superpower
|Right, X, right, left, right, R1, right, left, X, triangle
|Police search level lowered
|R1, R1, circle, R2, right, left, right, left, right, left
|Raising the level of conditional search
|R1, R1, circle, R2, left, right, left, right, left, right
|Drunk state
|Triangle, right, right, left, right, square, circle, left
|jog fast
|Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L1, L2, Square
|swim fast
|LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT
|Special Abilities
|X, X, Square, X, L1 R1 Right, Left, X
|fall from the sky
|R2, R1, L2, L1, Left, Right, Left, Right, R2, R1, L2, L1, Left, Right, Left, Right
|High jump
|Left, Left, Triangle, Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, R2, R1
|explosive ordnance
|Right, Square, X, Left, R2, R1, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1
|Powerful punches
|Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2
|burnt bullets
|R1, L1, terrible R1, left, R1, R2, left, square, right, L1, L1
|to improve
|Circle, L1, Triangle, X, R2, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1
|aim slowly
|Square, R1, L2, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
|the umbrella
|Left, Right, R2, R2, R1, L2, L1, Left, Left, Right, L1
|weapons / weapons
|Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
|Changing weather
|L2, L2, L2, L1, L1, X, R2, Square
|Moon Gravity
|LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT
|the point
|Triangle, R1, R1, Left, L1, R2, L1, R1
|slow motion
|Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R1, R2
|helicopter
|Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
|golf cart
|Circle, L1, Left, L1, R1, X, L2, R1, Circle, X
|Porsche car
|R1, Circle, R2, Right, X, X, L2, L1, Square, R1
|pesticide spraying plane
|Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1
|limousine
|R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, L1, R1, Circle, Right
|Motorcycle
|R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L1, L1, L2
|a sailing plane
|Circle, Right, L2, L1, Left, L1, L1, R1, Left, Left, X, Triangle
|garbage truck
|Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, L1, R1, Circle, Right
Finally, we recommend you to conclude the article about Grand 5 passwords for PC and Sony; Through it we have provided all the information about passwords for
Trending
-
Home Improvement1 month ago
How can I get carpet in Dubai?
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Men’s Fashion Trends Spring 2022
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
10 Sneakers For The Start Of The School Year 2022 In Dubai
-
Watches3 weeks ago
Watches Exports To Russia Have Been Halted By Swatch Group
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
How To Select Furniture For Your Home
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Why Choose Personalized Shirts
-
News3 weeks ago
Two New Samsung Connected Devices Are Unveiled
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Advantages of patterned mosque carpets