Hakimi’s response to the Maccabi Haifa audience

The Moroccan defender of PSG, who about a year ago expressed a pro-Palestinian position and received boos from the fans in Sami Ofer, was recorded on cameras touching his ear as if he could not hear

but there were several moments that stole the show from the actual meeting between Maccabi Haifa and Paris Saint-Germain, and one of them was the arrival of Ashraf Hakimi as a substitute on the pitch in the 83rd minute.

The Moroccan defender of the team from the City of Lights was booed every time he touched the ball, similar to what happened about a month and a half ago in Bloomfield in the French Super Cup match against Nantes, and also a year ago in the Super Cup against Lille in Bloomfield.

the TV cameras recorded the PSG defender touching his ear several times and teasing the crowd as if he doesn’t hear the chants against him. As I recall, Hakimi expressed pro-Palestinian positions in his tweet over a year ago, and the Israeli audience did not forget him.

Hakimi was not surprised by the scorn he received in Israel, many assuming that the main reason he was not included in Christophe Galtier’s lineup was political. He touched his ear when he entered because he already knew exactly how he was going to be received. Until the end, every touch he made with the ball was accompanied by boos,” it was written in France.