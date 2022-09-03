Innovations About TV

Focus on 3 of the latest technological innovations found on our televisions.

Each year, we witness the latest innovations in technology. Television and home cinema are no exception to the rules, undergoing a spectacular revolution. All brands compete in know-how and ingenuity to offer new TV models with new features. Focus on 3 trends marking a new era of televisions.

The QD-OLED

OLED screens, which appeared at the beginning of 2008, are still at the heart of the trend by registering as the pinnacle in terms of image quality. We particularly appreciate their ability to offer excellent contrast with deep blacks. However, they still have limitations compared to traditional LCD screens in terms of brightness. QLED technology has therefore arrived to overcome this and has become essential for improving brightness.

There is also talk of QD-OLED which combines the two technologies in order to obtain a television that has high characteristics, guaranteeing better colours, contrast and brightness. This technology seems promising, although we still have to wait for independent tests to see it more clearly.

The picture in 8K

The 8K is in full development, allowing us to see the manufacturers presenting one after the other models displaying a very high definition of image, that is to say, 7680×4320 pixels. These technology giants do not fail to offer huge screens equipped with a monstrous 88-inch OLED panel. Sony, Samsung, Sony, LG and their competitors continue to surprise us with innovations that leave us speechless.

8K TV may not be democratized yet, but it is on the right track. In fact, fans of high-tech devices are still in the process of discovering the even more affordable QD-OLED. Moreover, it only makes a difference on very large screen sizes beyond 70 inches.

Towards the future: transparent screens and rollable TV

In the past, the high-tech giants have already presented concepts that are out of the ordinary when it comes to TVs. We are referring here to a totally transparent OLED TV integrated directly into a bed, or even the roll-up TV offered by LG at a price of 100,000 euros. It will therefore still have to wait for it to be found in our living rooms, but it can always be worth a look to look for a showroom that displays it to see it with your own eyes.

Determined to diversify their arsenal of televisions, these brands will continue to drive us crazy in the future. For the moment, very avant-garde transparent OLED screens are considered to be the TV of the future, but a more spectacular revolution is still expected in the years to come.

Do the innovations provide for a smaller ecological footprint?

We are amazed by all these revolutionary concepts that the big brands are quick to introduce us to. However, all of this weighs heavily on the environmental footprint. By taking into account the carbon footprint of the consumption of a TV which, as you will be able to read in this specialized article, can be energy-intensive if we do not adopt the right gestures, the massive exploitation of rare natural resources and the consumption enormous electric currents in the factories, the impact is significant.

In any case, consumers at their level can always act to limit their ecological footprint. For example, they can always choose one manufacturer over another, avoid changing models too often but rather have them repaired if a problem occurs. Other little tricks allow you to reduce your footprint by unplugging the TV instead of leaving it on standby for several days, or even avoiding binge-watching your favourite series (even if it’s tempting) repeatedly which, without you realize, generates a lot of greenhouse gases.

In short, how beautiful are all these state-of-the-art TVs, but we also have to think about the future of the planet.