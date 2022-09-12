IOS 16 operating system features

The most important announcement of the WWDC22 event, the iOS 16 operating system, which we have included all the details here, has just made its global debut. Here are some key features of this operating system that will not be on every iPhone model that receives the operating system. In this context, some features will only be available on iPhone XR, iPhone XS and newer models. For example, the “Live Text for Video” and “Quick actions with the Live Text feature”, the details of which are here, are only available on iPhone XR / Xs and above phones. These phones also offer many extra Siri features and the ability to scan drugs using the camera. In iOS 16, Live Captions are available on iPhone 11 and newer iPhone models, iPad models with the A12 Bionic chip and newer iPad models, and Mac models with the Apple chip. Door Detection and Person Detection features in Magnifier for iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd and 3rd generation), and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th and 5th generation) Requires LiDAR Scanner on. iOS 16 also has photo features that are exclusive to the iPhone 13 series and above. For example, the new operating system only allows the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series to blur the foreground in portrait photos. The depth of field improvements of the new operating system in cinematic mode is also brought only for the iPhone 13 series and above phones. iOS 16 also has features that are not open to Turkey. In addition, there are some possibilities for the iPhone 14 family. For example, although “Action Mode” is basically a software feature, it can only be used on iPhone 14s.

“iOS 16 is a comprehensive release with updates that will transform your iPhone experience.” Craig Federighi, Apple’s Vice President of Software Engineering, said: “We’ve completely redesigned the Lock Screen’s look and feel with exciting new features that make it more personal and useful; introduced the iCloud Shared Photo Library feature for families; We’ve made communication even easier with the new features we’ve added to the Messages and Mail apps, and we’ve enhanced it with updates to Live Text and Image Search using smart technologies.” The iPhone models supported by the iOS 16 operating system are exactly as follows, according to Apple’s official statement: –

iPhone 13 -iPhone 13 mini -iPhone 13 Pro -iPhone 13 Pro Max -iPhone 12 -iPhone 12 mini -iPhone 12 Pro -iPhone 12 Pro Max -iPhone 11 -iPhone 11 Pro -iPhone 11 Pro Max -iPhone XS -iPhone XS Max -iPhone XR -iPhone X -iPhone 8 -iPhone 8 Plus -iPhone SE (2nd generation or newer).

You can access the special page prepared by Apple for iOS 16 here, and you can take a look at all the active features in Turkey.