james bond watch

From Sean Connery’s Rolex Submariner to Daniel Craig’s Seamaster, here is our selection of the most beautiful watches worn by James Bond.

The James Bond franchise never ends in terms of fine timepieces. When a new opus comes out, the two main questions are who will play 007 and what watch he will wear. The watch brands present in the episodes of Her Majesty’s Spy are not very numerous: Omega, Seiko and Rolex are the main ones. Omega, for example, has been an official franchise partner since 1995 and occasionally releases a limited James Bond edition for the general public.

Rolex Submariner n°6538 – Dr No

At the origin of James Bond, there is the novelist Ian Fleming. In his novel Casino Royale, 007 already wears a Rolex. This is actually no surprise since Fleming himself was a follower of the brand and regularly wore a Rolex Explorer #1016.

Sean Connery was the first to take on the role of James Bond and would have been a Rolex enthusiast himself. So much so that the Submariner worn by him in the first film of the Dr No franchise actually comes from his personal collection.

Movie: Dr No

Released: 1962

Actor: Sean Connery

Gruen Precision 510 – You Only Live Twice

The watch worn by Sean Connery in You Only Live Twice in 1967 was debated for a long time until it was discovered that it was a Gruen Precision 510 model. This brand was popular with lovers of beautiful watchmaking until it disappeared in 1977 – only to return in 2000 under the impetus of new owners.

Movie: You Only Live Twice

Released: 1967

Actor: Sean Connery

Hamilton Pulsar LED – Live and let die

Roger Moore’s debut as 007 helped revive the 007 franchise. While in the episode Live and Let Die the actor primarily wears a Rolex Submariner, in the opening scene he wears the Pulsar LED model of the Hamilton house. This watch inaugurated the opening of the market to quartz models. Hamilton has since revived it by modernizing it.

Movie: Live and Let Die

Released: 1973

Actor: Roger Moore

Seiko 6923-8080 SPD09 – Dangerously Yours

For his last incarnation of the role of James Bond, Roger Moore wore no less than four watches. Among these is the Seiko 6923-8080 SPD09 model which features two different metal colours.

Movie: Dangerously Yours

Released: 1985

Actor: Roger Moore

Rolex Submariner 16610 – License to Kill

Timothy Dalton has only made two appearances as James Bond. In License to Kill, he puts the Rolex back in the spotlight for the last time on 007’s wrist, via a Submariner model.

Movie: License to Kill

Released: 1989

Actor: Timothy Dalton

Omega Seamaster Professional 300M n°2541.80 – Goldeneye

It was then the turn of Pierce Brosnan to enter under the guise of James Bond. The franchise then experienced a new boom in the 1990s, thanks in particular to the sharp style and nonchalant air of the actor. The arrival of Pierce Brosnan was also accompanied by that of Omega on the wrist of 007 as an official watch with the Seamaster model, which you can find second-hand at Chronext.

Movie: Golden Eye

Released: 1995

Actor: Pierce Brosnan

Omega Seamaster 300 n°233.32.31.41.21.01.001 – Spectrum

Since Goldeneye, Omega has reigned supreme over the wrist of James Bond. For the episode Spectre, the spy played by Daniel Craig since 4 opus wears a Seamaster 300 model designed exclusively for the film. It includes a NATO strap.