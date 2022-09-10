Luxury Watches Of 2022

Selection of watches coming out at the end of 2020 not to be missed: Breitling, Bvlgari, Rolex, Girard-Perregaux and others.

While watch launches have been largely impacted by the Covid and the release schedule has been turned upside down, it seems that the situation has stabilized enough for the major watchmaking houses to finally reveal the projects they were working on. during confinement.

During the Geneva Watch Days, which is one of the major watch fairs (like the fiery Baselworld or the Watches and Wonders), we were able to observe the future creations that were going to be put on the market in the months to come. Here is a selection of the most notable.

Breitling Endurance Pro

Quartz is not a choice often found at Breitling. Although the brand has already designed technical watches like the Aerospace Evo, we did not expect to find them in its new collections. However, we must pay tribute to the Superquartz Breitling 82 movement, which is found in the new Endurance Pro model.

The black case is made of the material called Breitlight, which the brand had not reused for a few years, and which has the property of being very light and resistant. The Endurance Pro is not a luxurious watch as Breitling may have gotten us used to, but a technical watch, which will particularly suit athleisure styles very well.

Although Rolex was not present at the Geneva Watch Days, the house is behind one of the most important releases of the year: the new Submariner. Compared to its predecessors, it is thinner, has more elegant lugs (part connecting the bracelet and the case) and has a 41 mm case. The watch also features the latest Rolex movement, the 3230, as well as its date variant, the 3235.

While there’s only one version that doesn’t feature a date in the collection, the magnifying drop to read that date is back. The models can be found in seven new colour variations of gold, steel or a mixture of the two.

The main novelty is hidden in the “Kermit” version which includes a black dial and a green ceramic bezel.

Maurice Lacroix Pontos Chronograph Monopusher

Sporty in appearance, the Pontos has been one of the French watch references for 20 years; no wonder, then, that Maurice Lacroix is ​​bringing it up to date. For the double anniversary decade, the house released an edition called Pontos Chronograph Monopusher and limited to 500 pieces.

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Infinity Edition

Girard-Perregaux has launched no less than eight new references this year, many of which have one thing in common: onyx. The Infinity collection consists of several timepieces that feature an onyx dial as well as subtle touches of rose gold to provide contrast.

Bvlgari Aluminum

The Bvlgari Aluminum model signs its return with an automatic watch. It is clearly visible with its composition consisting of a rather light metal case and a very visible branding.

The rubber strap will prove to be pleasant to wear and the white dial will bring welcome sobriety. Admittedly, this model is not the famous Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Skeleton, but it is also much more affordable.

Ulysse Nardin BLAST

Ulysse Nardin recently released a maximalist watch soberly called BLAST. This is a revisit of the Executive series, which takes on the appearance of a skeleton watch whose appearance is dominated by a double X. Through this frame, we can observe the entire UN automatic tourbillon movement -172.

Nothing is left to chance, the case as much as the lugs, which are alternately polished and brushed and which find their inspiration in flying wing stealth bombers. However, the BLAST is not subtle. It is for skeleton watch enthusiasts who like their watch to do their look on their own.