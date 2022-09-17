Madrid derby: Will Real Madrid be affected by the Absence Of Benzema?

The medical staff is working on preparing the player at the present time and has set the second of next October for his return.

Attention will turn to Spain in the coming hours, as no sound is louder than expected derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the sixth round of the Spanish League, which is scheduled to take place, Sunday, September 18, at the Metropolitano Stadium.

A confrontation that will be difficult for Real Madrid, the Spanish league champion in its last edition, especially in the absence of one of its most important pillars, namely, French striker Karim Benzema.

The past few days witnessed the absence of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid’s training before the derby match against Atletico Madrid, as the injury led to the French star being left out of Real’s list in the Real Mallorca match in the league, as well as facing Leipzig in the Champions League.

Reports indicated that the medical staff of Real Madrid is working on preparing Karim Benzema at the present time and set the appropriate date for the return of the French star to be the second of next October, that is, after the international break so that the player has fully recovered.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has stated that he will not risk the French striker, and will not pay him in matches unless he is 100 per cent ready.

Real Madrid has shown strong performances in the Spanish League since the beginning of the season, where the royal played five games, winning all of them, during which the Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior appeared in a distinctive way, as he managed to score four goals, as he is third in the scorer’s list behind Barcelona striker Lewandowski, who scored six goals and Iago Aspas, Celta Vigo player, scored five goals.

Real Madrid has great flexibility in terms of players, as Carlo Ancelotti was able to employ many players in attacking positions in order to compensate for the absence of Benzema, which appeared in the past matches.

What does Real Madrid do in the absence of Benzema against Atletico?

Karim Benzema had missed six derby matches against Atlético Madrid so the royal team won 5 matches and received one defeat.

In the Spanish League, Karim Benzema was out of the list to face the derby in the 29th round of the 2009-2010 season, and at that time Al-Maringhi won three goals to two.

As for the King’s Cup, Karim Benzema missed two matches, the first in the quarter-final second leg, and Real Madrid won with a goal in the 2010-2011 season, and the second in the 2013-2014 semi-final second leg, and Real Madrid repeated his victory with a double without a response.

And to the Champions League, specifically the 2014-2015 season, Benzema missed the second leg of the quarter-final injury, and Meringue won with a goal, while in the Spanish Super in the final of the 2019-2020 season, Benzema missed an injury in the match that Meringhi won 4-1 on penalties after the end of time Original and extra time in a goalless draw.

The only loss for Real Madrid in the absence of Benzema was during the last season 2021-2022, where the French striker did not participate against Atletico Madrid in their stronghold in the match that Roji Blancos won with a free goal, which Carrasco signed from a penalty kick.