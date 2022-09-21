Mansur Yavaş: I’m With You Ekrem İmamoğlu

Ankara Metropolitan Mayor Mansur Yavaş, regarding the lawsuit filed against Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu for allegedly insulting the members of the Supreme Election Board, said, “The will of the people and the democratic legal system are superior to any bureaucratic tutelage. Ekrem İmamoğlu, I stand by our responsibility to our youth and my belief in democracy.

President Erdoğan asked a reporter at the exit of the hall where the UN meeting was held, “Would you like to have met with Biden?” He replied, “Why? He is Biden and I am Erdogan.” This reply of Erdogan caused laughter in the accompanying delegation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

Erdoğan did not refuse Reuters reporter Hatice Pamuk‘s question request while he was walking along the corridor with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Presidency Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın, Presidential Communications Advisor Fahrettin Altun and Minister Murat Kurum in the corridor at the exit of the general assembly.

Approaching Pamuk with a salute, Erdogan said, ” Ask, what are you going to ask?” After saying that, he listened to Pamuk’s question. “Would you like to have met Biden ?” to the question “Oh, why?” Erdogan replied, “Would you like to have a separate bilateral meeting with Biden?” He caused laughter by answering the question “He is Biden, I am Erdogan”.