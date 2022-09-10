Mercedes Car: Which One Is Best LOA OR LDD?

Have you started looking for a Mercedes? Zoom on the differences between LOA and LLD.

Acquiring a leased Mercedes: all you need to know about LOA and LLD

In 2022, almost half of new or recent second-hand vehicles will be financed by leasing. This method of acquiring your vehicle has many advantages because it allows you to pay for the use of your vehicle and not the total amount at once. In addition, this means of financing is flexible since it allows you to change cars regularly without worrying about resale. Particularly interesting if you want to drive in a top-of-the-range car without having to spend too much money, choose to acquire your Mercedes by combining LOA & Mercedes or long-term rental if you prefer this solution.

LOA or LLD: What are the differences?

The LOA and the LLD are vehicle financing methods in the form of long-term rental, the duration during which you benefit from the use of the chosen vehicle. At the end of the leasing contract, two options are available to you: With the LOA you can decide to acquire the vehicle, and thus become its sole owner, or you can choose to return it to the dealership and opt for a new model, aligned with your tastes and desires of the moment.

The average duration of a leasing contract varies between 24 and 72 months: thus, approximately every 2 to 5 years, you can vary the pleasures and opt for a new model without breaking the bank.

The choice of an LOA or an LLD, therefore, depends on your profile and your needs. If you are a renter at heart, you will rather choose the LLD which can offer you complete support in the event of troubleshooting and repair. If you think you have found the car of your dreams, you will opt for the LOA and keep your car for as long as you wish!

The advantage of leasing over a traditional purchase

Leasing is a generally preferred solution when the driver plans to use the vehicle for a fixed and fairly limited period, often less than 5 years, without having to constrain himself with the purchase of a car, nor for all that this possibility at the end of the contract period.

Leasing has many advantages over a traditional purchase or a car loan:

lower monthly payments than with a conventional car loan: leasing is suitable for all budgets.

a solution that does not necessarily require an initial contribution: there is therefore no need to mobilize your personal savings to drive the desired car.

great flexibility in the conditions of the contract: duration, mileage adjustment, choice of certain services to be included or not such as insurance, assistance and maintenance: you configure your contract according to your constraints.

at the end of the term of the contract, if you do not wish to acquire the vehicle but prefer to choose a new one, you avoid any constraints related to resale: announcements to follow, appointments with potential buyers, long negotiations and sometimes unsuccessful etc.

Leasing is the flexible option par excellence, which guarantees freedom and personalization of your commitment.

What are the conditions for obtaining a lease?

Acquiring a vehicle by LOA is very simple. Here is the information you need to know to be ready on D-Day! As with any loan, the organization in charge of your LOA will study your situation and your solvency.

You will therefore need to provide the following documents:

Employment contract (CDI type, civil servant or professional)

National Identity Card

Driver’s license

Proof of address

Bank account statements (last 3)

Tax notice

Salary slips (the last 3)

The rent (your monthly payments) must not represent a debt ratio of more than 33%. If you are a couple, you can add your spouse as a co-borrower to facilitate the acceptance of your file.

Now that you have all the keys, do not hesitate to opt for the leasing (LOA or LLD) of your next car!

