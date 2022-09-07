one outfit two looks

Finally the return of the looks!

Hello! After quite a few months without publishing any looks, we are finally taking up this type of post again. For the occasion, I composed a style that wants to be versatile: casual on one side, and casual sport on the other. More concretely, I wanted to show how, by simply changing jackets and shoes, you could manage to give yourself a totally different look.

We start with a very young brand that I recently discovered: ODXEY. The house takes its name directly from the Odyssey, Homer’s famous poem. The theme of distant travel will therefore guide the DNA of the brand, which wishes to invite everyone to embark on their own adventure. Concretely, this translates into basic and durable clothing, with a utilitarian touch. The modern explorer will thus be well equipped for his urban or rural wanderings.

I fell in love with two pieces: a light black overshirt (€110) with many pockets and khaki cargo pants (€95) also with storage. The overshirt will be an ideal piece for mid-season and will also prove to be a precious ally in winter for practising layering. The combination of the two makes it possible to store all the modern man’s paraphernalia on your person (laptop, wallet, keys, etc.) without the need for a bag. Although I took one for this look, it’s a real pleasure to go out with nothing on your back and hands-free.

Related article: how to wear cargo pants

For the shoes, the first pair I chose comes from N’go (95€). This brand founded via crowdfunding has given itself the mission of designing and producing ethical sneakers in Vietnam. Not only are the workers properly paid, but the brand also finances charitable operations such as a school. All without compromising on style and comfort.