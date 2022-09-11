Sports
ReaL Madrid Beats Mallorca By 4-1
the big match of La Liga between Real Madrid and Mallorca. Real Madrid beats Mallorca after a wonderful fight by 4-1.
what a performance what a match? the excitement of viewers was seen able. Real Madrid maintained their position in this league and stand first with 15 points. when the match start the first goal was set by Real Madrid. at the end of the first half, the score was 4-1. but the score remains the same in the second half at the end of the match score was 4-1. Vinicius Jr does a score then Rodrygo runs the game further and does a wonderful goal. after a wonderful goal, Rodrygo says that it’s an award to play in Bernabeu in front of their fans
With this victory, Real Madrid has maintained their position in the table with 15 points and won five matches out of five matches. Barcelona is placed at second number with 13 points and four wins in five
