Saudi Riyal Price In Dubai, Egypt And Other Middle East Countries

Saudi Riyal Price

The stability of the price of the Saudi riyal against the Egyptian pound in trading today, Thursday 15-9-2022, in banks operating in Egypt, where it is recorded in the National Bank of Egypt as 5.13 pounds for purchase, and 5.16 pounds for sale, and in the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 5.14 pounds for purchase and 5.16 pounds for sale.
“The Seventh Day” provides a service that includes publishing the price of the Saudi riyal in all Egyptian banks and the banking market, and it includes an immediate update of prices if they change.
5.16 pounds for sale.

The price of the Saudi riyal in the National Bank of Egypt

5.13 pounds to buy.

5.16 pounds for sale.

The price of the Saudi riyal in the Bank of Alexandria

5.12 pounds to buy.

5.17 pounds for sale.

The price of the Saudi riyal in the Commercial International Bank cib

5.13 pounds to buy.

5.16 pounds for sale.

The price of the Saudi riyal in Banque Misr

5.13 pounds to buy.

5.16 pounds for sale.

The price of the Saudi riyal in Al Baraka Bank

5.02 pounds to buy.

5.16 pounds for sale.

The price of the Saudi riyal in the Suez Canal Bank

5.11 pounds to buy.

5.16 pounds for sale.

The price of the Saudi riyal in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

5.15 pounds to buy.

5.16 pounds for sale

