Saudi Riyal Price In Dubai, Egypt And Other Middle East Countries

The stability of the price of the Saudi riyal against the Egyptian pound in trading today, Thursday 15-9-2022, in banks operating in Egypt, where it is recorded in the National Bank of Egypt as 5.13 pounds for purchase, and 5.16 pounds for sale, and in the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 5.14 pounds for purchase and 5.16 pounds for sale.

