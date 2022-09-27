Self Maintenance of Your Van

Do you want to live unique travel experiences with your van? Discover in our guide the steps to fit out your van!

Going on an adventure with your van for a weekend or even for a long vacation is a very popular trend. But the secret to a successful minivan adventure is in the layout. It is important that you put all your creativity into it in order to create this special universe of your dreams. Want to know how to fit out your van? Find in this guide, a detailed description of the different steps to follow to fit out your van!

Define your needs

As in any life project, start by defining your needs: the use to be made of the vehicle, the number of people on board, the parts to be integrated, the desired standard, etc. this process will allow you to easily identify the type of van that would suit you.

Establish an action plan

Then make a list of essentials for the realization of your project. Then draw up a plan for carrying out the various development works.

Execution of works

The first step is the acquisition of the van. Once the van is available, you can now think about its makeover. Fitting out your van implies respecting certain fitting-out standards.

ventilation

Ventilation helps prevent condensation on the windows of your utility vehicle by releasing the water vapours produced inside the vehicle. Excess humidity can damage your van, consider effective ventilation.

It is preferable to carry out the window work before moving on to the insulation stage in order to avoid any leaks. Also, ensure compliance with the essential standards for homologation of the van.

Van insulation

This step is essential for comfort inside your van. It allows you to maintain a comfortable temperature in the passenger compartment during different seasons. To fit out your van, it is recommended to use good thermal insulation (which has a low thermal coefficient λ [lambda]).

For good insulation, first, apply an anti-rust paint and then glass wool insulation. This insulation is very effective, but under the effect of humidity, it deteriorates quickly. To improve its resistance, you can combine it with a vapour barrier to regulate the humidity level in the van. Insulators such as cork, wood fibre, and arms flex can also be used.

Start your insulation work from the floor, and also take into account the floor of the cabin. To fit out your van, a uniform application of the insulation is required at the level of the bodywork. For this purpose, you must take care to fill the hollows, in order to avoid heat loss (thermal bridges). Avoid leaving part of the sheet metal free, however minimal it may be.

Electricity, plumbing and gas

The water installation will be based on your consumption, but also on the size of your vehicle. You can use a can or a tank for storing water and a pump for drinking water supply and wastewater disposal.

Fitting out your van also involves electrical installation. You can use rechargeable batteries or generators.

For gas, opt for an installation with a gas bottle or for a diesel heating system that runs on fuel. This solution is quite expensive but does not require installation or special work. In addition, it works even when the vehicle is running normally.

This stage of the development process is quite technical. When you don’t have experience in this area, don’t hesitate to ask for help. Having your van fitted out by a professional can be a good idea.

Furniture installation

It is quite common to be faced with a space limit when installing furniture. Think first of the essentials: bedding, armchairs and seats, kitchen equipment (refrigerator, hotplates, gas, crockery, etc.) and other storage. However, ensure a balanced distribution taking into account the weight of your various equipment.

The decoration

This is the final touch to your landscaping work. Add an aesthetic note to your mobile space with small decorative objects according to your tastes. You will feel more comfortable and have pleasure staying there.

Van approval

In the procedure for fitting out your van, this is the last step for your van to be operational. She understands :

Verification of the gas installation by the competent body

Control of safety standards by the competent authority

The change of grey card, because your vehicle will now change from van or “private vehicle” to “specialized self-propelled vehicle with GVW < or = 3.5 tonnes” (VASP).

Arranging your van to go on a trip requires some involvement on your part. When you follow these different steps, the result is the most satisfying. Do not hesitate to call on a professional if necessary.