Sporting Lisbon Tottenham Match Live Broadcast

Sporting Lisbon will host Tottenham in the second week of the UEFA Champions League. All details about the match are curious. In particular, the channel where the match will be broadcast, the broadcast time and possible 11s are being researched. So, when, what time and on which channel will the Sporting Lisbon v Tottenham match be broadcast live? Here are the details of the match.

WHEN WHAT TIME AND WHAT CHANNEL WILL THE SPORTING LISBON – TOTTENHAM MATCH BE BROADCAST?

Sporting Lisbon – Tottenham match will be played on Tuesday, September 13 at 19.45. The match will be broadcast live on EXXEN and TV 8.5.

SPORTING LISBON – TOTTENHAM POSSIBLE 11S

Sporting Lisbon: Adan; Esgaio, Coates, Inacio; Porro, Morita, Ugarte, Chief; Trincao, Edwards, Goncalves

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Lenglet, Other; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, The End