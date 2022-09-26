Stop Worrying From Small Car Problems

A car is a whole set of components, each of which is likely to experience damage during use. In such cases, the vehicle cannot be reassuring. In particular, there are parts, parts and systems of the car whose malfunctions must be prevented or repaired fairly quickly. This article discusses the points that must be taken care of in order to identify, avoid or repair small problems that often have big consequences.

Check engine oil level and colour

Oil provides lubrication to the engine, ensuring its normal operation. When the fluid is insufficient and/or full of impurities, the engine suffers. The latter indeed suffers from problems such as seizures or even breakage. It is essential to check the level and colour of the engine oil to make sure that all is well. To determine if the fluid is at the correct level, park the vehicle on level ground. The check should be done when the engine is cold.

So remember to do it before using your car or at least ten minutes after a section of driving. Raise the hood and hold the gap with the support rod. Identify the location of the oil dipstick. This is located at the front of the engine. The gauge can be recognized by its ring-shaped tip, which is usually yellow in colour. Remove it and clean it with a cloth before inserting it into the tube containing the oil to finally remove it.

The oil should reach the minimum mark that proves there is enough to run the engine properly. If this is not the case, you will need to add oil or drain it depending on the color of the fluid. Engine oil has an amber colour and is translucent when first used. As the engine is stressed, the oil sees its colour darken. If the oil sample on the dipstick is black, then it’s time for a change.

Regularly inspect the windshield

The windshield is one of the components of a car that must be in good condition at all times. It plays an important role in the safety of the driver and passengers, including the one who is at the driver’s side in particular. This is why driving a car with a damaged windshield exposes the driver to a 4th class fine. Inspecting this part of your vehicle will allow you to detect small dents and cracks.

This will allow you to have your windshield repaired inexpensively. You will then avoid the security risks associated with driving a car with a weakened windshield. If you have had an impact on another vehicle, remember to check the condition of the windshield. The same applies if you hit a section of wall, a post or a tree during parking manoeuvres. Sometimes the windshield takes a beating in ordinary situations.

Also, remember to inspect your windshield after recovering your car from under a tree. A nut, even a very small one, can cause damage to a windshield. As soon as you notice a crack or chip on the glass, go to your garage. Depending on the severity of the impact, windshield replacement may be required.

Check the inflation status of each tire

The tires support the weight of the car. Their state automatically influences the movements of the machine. You can’t go far with a vehicle with tires starving for air. Make sure each tire is inflated according to the car manufacturer’s recommendations. The value of the air pressure that the tire must contain is indicated in PSI (Pound-force/Square Inch). You can find it in your owner’s manual or the driver’s side door jamb.

The PSI varies depending on whether it is a rear tire or a front tire. Please check the pressure of each tire using a pressure gauge. Then remove the tire valve cap. Place the device on the valve stem. Then exert pressure on the device until the hissing that would be heard from the start of the operation stops.

The air pressure should show a small bar if you’re using a regular gauge. The digital gauge will show you data related to the PSI of the tire. Do the same operation for the four tires, without forgetting the spare wheel if you have one. If these are not inflated as recommended by the manufacturer, add pressure until you reach the normal measurement. In addition, to find out when to change tyres, do not hesitate to ask your garage about this.

Make sure the headlights work normally

Headlights are essential when driving at night, in the rain or in fog. If you are not used to driving your car in these conditions, you may not pay much attention to these devices. You might then notice at the appropriate time that they are experiencing a malfunction. We recommend that you check the operation of all lights in your car on a regular basis.

Be sure to use the necessary bulbs to have sufficient brightness on the road. Choose your light sources according to the technology used. Forget the traditional halogen bulbs because there are better on the market. Opt for LED or Xenon technology bulbs. With lights equipped with these types of bulbs, you can benefit from optimal lighting in any condition. Use fog lights to drive safely when visibility is very low.

Inspect the gearbox and transmission

The assembly comprising the gearbox and the transmission requires frequent checks. This keeps the system in good condition for as long as possible. It should be noted that the operation of the gearbox is influenced by that of the transmission. Insufficient transmission oil can, for example, lead to malfunctions in the gearbox. Unlike engine oil, the level and condition of transmission oil should be checked when hot.

Drive your car for at least 10 km before checking. Consult the owner’s manual to identify the transmission fluid reservoir. Then, pull the dipstick out of the tank and wipe it clean. Return the dipstick to the reservoir and remove it again to assess the amount and appearance of fluid available. If the minimum level is not marked, you need to add oil. If there is residue on the dipstick, it would mean that the system is damaged. In this case, the intervention of a specialist will be necessary.