T20 World Cup 2022

Means of qualification Date Location Berths Skilled host country August 7, 2020 1 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

(Top 12 teams from the previous tournament, excluding hosts) November 2021 11 Global Skill Group A February 2022 2 Global Skill Group B May 2022 2 General 16

Global Qualifiers

The twelve teams that advance to the Super 12 phase of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup Men’s World Cup will automatically qualify for the 2022 tournament.They will be joined by the top two teams from each of the two Global Qualifiers.Sixteen teams will compete in the Global Qualifiers; the bottom four teams from the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the next top four ranked T20I teams ( Zimbabwe, Nepal, United Arab Emirates and Singapore )and the eight teams that qualified from the regional final.

The global qualifiers will consist of the lowest ranked four teams since the 2021 ICC T20 World Championship, the top four teams that have not yet qualified for the World Championship or qualifiers; and eight teams from regional qualifiers. [10] On 24 March 2020, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that all ICC qualifying events scheduled to take place through 30 June 2020 have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. [17] In December 2020, the ICC updated the qualification scheme following the disruption due to the pandemic. [eighteen]