T20 World Cup 2022
|Dates
|October – November 13, 2022
|Administrator(s)
|International Cricket Council
|Cricket format
|Twennterty20 International
|Host(s)
|Australia
|Participants
|16 [1]
Background
Teams and qualifications
Global Qualifiers
The global qualifiers will consist of the lowest ranked four teams since the 2021 ICC T20 World Championship, the top four teams that have not yet qualified for the World Championship or qualifiers; and eight teams from regional qualifiers. [10] On 24 March 2020, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that all ICC qualifying events scheduled to take place through 30 June 2020 have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. [17] In December 2020, the ICC updated the qualification scheme following the disruption due to the pandemic. [eighteen]
|Qualification Average
|Date
|Location
|Berths
|Skilled
|2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
(lowest 4 teams from the previous tournament)
|November 2021
|India
|4
|Championship ICC T20I(Top ranked teams have not yet qualified)
|4
| Nepal
United Arab Emirates
Singapore
Zimbabwe
|Regional qualifications [19]
|Africa
|November 24–27, 2021
|Nigeria
|1
|America
|TBA
|TBA
|2
|Asia
|October 23–29, 2021
|Kuwait (Group A)
|1
|November 9–15, 2021
|Malaysia (Group B)
|1
|East Asia-Pacific
|October 11–16, 2021
|Japan
|1
|Europe
|October 15–21, 2021
|Spain
|2
|General
|16
Recommendations
