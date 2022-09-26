T20 World Cup 2022

Connect with us

The 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be the eighth ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament, [2] scheduled to be played in October and November 2022 in Australia. [3] [4] The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in India in October and November 2021, however, in July 2020, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that the tournament had been postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. [5] In August 2020, the ICC also confirmed that Australia would host the 2022 tournament. [6]

2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
Dates October – November 13, 2022
Administrator(s) International Cricket Council
Cricket format Twennterty20 International
Host(s)  Australia
Participants 16 [1]
In April 2018, the ICC announced that the tournament would replace the planned 2021 ICC Champions Trophy. [7] This comes after the ICC has granted full international status to Twenty20 matches played between member sides since 1 January 2019. [eight]In October 2019, it was reported that the ICC may withdraw the T20 World Championship Qualifier, which would have been used as a route to qualify for the T20 World Championship. [9] Thus, twelve teams from the 2020 ICC T20 World Championship and four teams from the qualifiers will advance to the T20 World Championship. On January 23, 2020, the ICC confirmed the full details of the qualification for the tournament. [10] In May 2020, the ICC informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that they reserve the right to take hosting rights away from India after BCCI failed to secure an Indian government tax exemption for the tournament. . [eleven]In July 2020, when the previous edition of the tournament was being re-examined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Earl Eddings, chairman of Cricket Australia, suggested that Australia could host this tournament in October 2021, with India hosting the tournament a year later in 2022. [12 ] The ICC has also confirmed that Australia or India, hosts of the tournaments originally scheduled for 2020 and 2021 respectively, will host the tournament. [13] [14]

The twelve teams that advance to the Super 12 phase of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup Men’s World Cup will automatically qualify for the 2022 tournament. [15] They will be joined by the top two teams from each of the two Global Qualifiers. [10] Sixteen teams will compete in the Global Qualifiers; the bottom four teams from the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the next top four ranked T20I teams ( Zimbabwe, Nepal, United Arab Emirates and Singapore ) [16] and the eight teams that qualified from the regional final. [ten]

 
Means of qualification Date Location Berths Skilled
host country August 7, 2020 1  Australia
2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
(Top 12 teams from the previous tournament, excluding hosts)		 November 2021 IndiaIndia 11
Global Skill Group A February 2022 2
Global Skill Group B May 2022 2
General 16

Global Qualifiers

The global qualifiers will consist of the lowest ranked four teams since the 2021 ICC T20 World Championship, the top four teams that have not yet qualified for the World Championship or qualifiers; and eight teams from regional qualifiers. [10] On 24 March 2020, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that all ICC qualifying events scheduled to take place through 30 June 2020 have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. [17] In December 2020, the ICC updated the qualification scheme following the disruption due to the pandemic. [eighteen]

 
Qualification Average Date Location Berths Skilled
2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
(lowest 4 teams from the previous tournament)		 November 2021  India 4
Championship ICC T20I(Top ranked teams have not yet qualified) 4    Nepal
 United Arab Emirates
 Singapore
 Zimbabwe
Regional qualifications [19]
Africa November 24–27, 2021 Nigeria 1
America TBA TBA 2
Asia October 23–29, 2021 Kuwait (Group A) 1
November 9–15, 2021 Malaysia (Group B) 1
East Asia-Pacific October 11–16, 2021 Japan 1
Europe October 15–21, 2021 Spain 2
General 16

