The death of the Egyptian Artist Hisham Selim after a Struggle with illness

Today, the Egyptian artist Hisham Selim passed away at the age of 64, after a struggle with illness.

The funeral will take place this afternoon from the Police Mosque in Sheikh Zayed, south of the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The late artist recently suffered from cancer and suffered serious complications that led to the deterioration of his health, entering a private hospital, and staying there until he breathed his last this morning.

The late artist was born in Cairo in 1958, the son of the former Egyptian football player and president of Al-Ahly Club, Saleh Selim. He graduated from the Faculty of Tourism and Hotels at Helwan University, and he made his first appearance by playing the role of Faten Hamama’s son in the film Empire of Mem directed by Hussein Kamal in the year 1972.

He participated in several artistic and cinematic works, including the films of the assassination of a school, forgery of official papers, the Arabesque series, and Layali al-Hilmiyya, and the Nile is still running.

