News
The reason why Ramadan Sobhi refused the huge offer of Zamalek
The Egyptian fans are waiting to know the fate of Ramadan Sobhi, the current Pyramids club player, after the player’s name was linked to approaching Zamalek with a huge offer during the current transfer period.
Ahmed Hassan, the former Egyptian football star, revealed the reason for Ramadan Sobhi’s rejection of Zamalek’s huge offer during the current transfer period, as he stated through his official account on the social networking site “Facebook”: “A source close to Ramadan Sobhi, a player from the Pyramids team, stated that the player rejected a huge offer from Zamalek because of his desire to return to Al-AhLY.
Hani Saeed, the general supervisor of the ball at Pyramids Club, had indicated in previous statements to Ramadan that Sobhi desired to leave the team during the current transfers in order to go through the professional experience again.
There were many reports that linked Ramadan Sobhi to Zamalek, following the statements of Amir Mortada Mansour, the general supervisor of football at Zamalek Club, about his desire to include Ramadan in the current transfer period.
And about Ramadan Sobhi’s position after his move to the ranks of Pyramids, the media, Ahmed Schubert, the former Al-Ahly goalkeeper, confirmed that there are already negotiations within the Red Castle regarding the possibility of the player returning to the ranks of the red team.
Al-Khatib follows a strict policy in Al-Ahly deals
The journalist Saif Zaher revealed the decision of Mahmoud Al-Khatib, president of the Red Castle, regarding the deals that will be supported by the first football team during the current transfers.
Saif Zaher said on the “On Time Sports” channel: “Mahmoud Al-Khatib held a special session with the Al-Ahly Club Planning Committee, and some members of the board of directors, in which they talked about the new deals, and they took an important decision not to compete with Zamalek or any other club that enters the bidding.” In the numbers on Al-Ahly in any deal, regardless of the player’s strength.”
