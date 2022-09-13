The summit changed hands after Beşiktaş Başakşehir match: 0-1

The guest team won the fight between Beşiktaş and Başakşehir, the two undefeated teams in the league, 1-0. Besiktas, which entered the week as the leader with this result, lost its place at the top. Başakşehir, which was missing a match, moved up to 2nd place. In the last part of the match, Beşiktaş coach Valerien Ismael was shown a red card.

The goal that brought the victory to Başakşehir came from the new transfer Bertrand Traore in the 71st minute. Bertrand Traore scored his first goal for Başakşehir. Beşiktaş coach Valerien Ismael was shown a red card in the 88th minute.

Both Beşiktaş and Başakşehir struggled to find the goal for 90 minutes. Beşiktaş finished the game with 2 on 21 and Başakşehir with 1 on 7 on target.

BAŞAKŞEHİR CASTLE CLOSED TO A GOAL

Having defeated Beşiktaş 1-0 away, Başakşehir managed to close its goal in all 5 matches played in the Super League. Orange-dark blue team; After the Kasimpasa, Konyaspor, Kayserispor and Alanyaspor matches, he did not see a goal in the Beşiktaş match, either. Başakşehir aired the nets 9 times in the 5 games in question.

With this win, Başakşehir increased its points to 13, while Beşiktaş had 13 points.

Beşiktaş started the match fast

Beşiktaş sought a goal with consecutive attacks in the first 20 minutes of the match.

2′ Salih Uçan sent the ball to the goal from outside the penalty area and the ball went out from the top of the goal.

13′ Salih Uçan, who met the ball with Arthur Masuaku’s pass, did not allow a goal with a hard kick from the left diagonal outside the penalty area.

18′ Arthur Masuaku, who used the corner won from the left wing, sent the ball to the penalty area, and the ball came out from the right of the goal when Gedson Fernandes met the ball in the middle.

BAŞAKŞEHİR ESTABLISHED THE BALANCE

Başakşehir, who broke Beşiktaş’s first 20 minutes of pressure, managed to balance the game.

24′ Mounir Chouiar, who met the ball in the penalty area with Berkay Özcan’s pass, shot from the left diagonal, and the ball came out differently from the right of the goal.

27′ The ball came out from the left of the goal in the headshot of Leo Duarte, who rose to the middle of the penalty area, sent by Lucas Lima, who used the corner won from the right wing.

28′ Jackson Muleka’s head hit the ball, which Wout Weghorst dropped with his head, and the ball went out from the top of the goal.

SHOTS DID NOT FIND THE ROAST

36′ The ball went out from the top of the goal in the headshot of Philippe Keny, who rose to the middle of the penalty area, sent by Lucas Lima, who used the corner won from the right wing.

38′ Lucas Lima, who met the ball with Mahmut Tekdemir’s pass, shot from the left diagonal outside the penalty area, and the ball came out from the right of the goal.

41′ Georges-Kevin N’Koudou sent the ball from the left wing to the penalty area, and Jackson Muleka’s headshot went out from the top of the goal.

50′ In the middle of Valentin Rosier’s right-wing sent to the penalty area, Gedson Fernandes, who found the ball bouncing from Mahmut Tekdemir in front of him, shot from the penalty arc and the ball came out from the left of the goal.

BAŞAKŞEHİR’S FIRST SHOOT TO FIND THE GOAL IS A GOAL

67′ Nathan Redmond entered the penalty area and hit the corner near the right diagonally, and the ball came out from the side of the goal.

Başakşehir scored the goal with the first shot that was sent to the goal. New signing Bertrand Traore scored the goal that put his team ahead.

GOAL! 71′ Bertrand Traore, who caught the ball with the pass of Philippe Keny, who caught the ball from Necip Uysal in the fast-developing attack, managed to bring the leather ball to the nets from Emre Bilgin’s side, with a smooth hit from the right diagonal to the close corner in the penalty area.



73′ Volkan Babacan managed to dominate the ball when Gedson Fernandes hit the ball in the penalty area with Nathan Redmond’s pass.

ISMAEL GETS A RED CARD

RED CARD! 88′ Beşiktaş Coach Valerien İsmael was punished with a yellow card by referee Halil Umut Meler due to his objections, and then a second yellow card due to his objections.

90′ Salih Uçan, who took a free kick from the wing from a point outside the penalty area, sent the ball directly to the goal, and the ball went slightly above the goal.

As there was no other goal in the remaining minutes, the fight ended with the superiority of Başakşehir 1-0.