News
Tottenham vs Leicester City in the English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte revealed the starting line-up for his visit to Leicester City, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, at Tottenham Stadium, in the eighth round of the English Premier League.
Tottenham starts the match with the following formation:
Goalkeeper: Loris.
Defence: Perisic, Sanchez, Der Wellinglet.
Midfield: Sisnon, Bentancourt, Hojbjerg.
Forwards: Kulusevsky, Richarlison, Harry Kane
On the other hand, Leicester will play the match with a formation consisting of:
Goalkeeper: Ward.
Defence: Justin, Evans, Weiss and Chesty.
Midfield: Ndidi, Telemans and Hall.
Attacks: Madison, Barnes and Dhaka
Spurs will play today’s match, under the slogan of restoring confidence and achieving victory in order to deepen into the semi-finals and continue to compete strongly for the English Premier League title in its current version.
While Leicester City seeks to modify the path and try to return again to the path of victories to get out of the stumble it is going through, it will attend the match with complete concentration, hoping to snatch the full points.
Tottenham is third in the English Premier League standings with 14 points, equal with Manchester City in second place, after 4 wins and two draws, while Leicester City occupies the 20th and last place with one point.
Tottenham managed to win in the sixth round of the English Premier League at the expense of Fulham with two goals against one goal.
