US Clothing Brands

Focus on the clothing style practiced across the Atlantic.

American clothing brands have largely transformed our dressing room. Without them, we wouldn’t have known the jeans, the flannel shirt, the bomber or even the leather biker jacket. Our clothes wouldn’t have zippers either, and would all close with buttons.

While countries have left their mark on the world of costume, such as Italy or the United Kingdom, the United States have left their mark on the world of casual. From the dressy and preppy collections of Ralph Lauren to the workwear worlds of Carthartt, the American clothing industry has left its mark on our contemporary way of dressing. Beyond the simple aspect of clothing, us brands have marked our entire lifestyle, from the way we dress to the way we eat or entertain ourselves.

I have selected the US brands that are essential for me and that can bring a good boost to your looks. The list is not exhaustive, feel free to complete it in the comments.

Common Projects

The New York-based brand has gone down in history following the release of its very famous model of Achilles Low sneakers. At that time, these shoes were extremely precursory, the fashion for minimalist white sneakers having not yet arrived.

Through its sleek design, it paved the way for the era of minimalism, allowing the return of iconic models like the Stan Smith.

Levi Strauss

The brand from San Francisco is one of the best known in the world. While its creator had started his business by setting up a simple haberdashery, he ended up creating the first model of jeans. Today, the brand is one of the world’s references.

Despite its success, the house has not cut corners on quality and is a highly recommended stopover for anyone wishing to equip themselves with denim.

Brooks Brothers

The brand from Manhattan was founded two centuries ago, so it is one of the oldest in the country. It is she who is at the origin of the Oxford shirt (just that). For the record, this shirt was created by founder’s grandson Henry Sands Brooks, who came up with the idea of ​​leaving open collars on dress shirts.

Everlane

Everlane is the ethide brand made in the USA. Founded in 2010, it offers reasonably priced clothing that is also produced in ethical factories around the world.

Engineered Garments

Engineered Garments is a fairly recent brand since it was founded in 2002. It is very clearly oriented towards outdoor clothing and is recognizable by its pieces which have many pockets.

Buck Mason

The Buck Mason brand is based on a model without an intermediary, that is to say that the clothes go directly from the producer to the consumer. The pieces are of good quality and consist mainly of basics: open shirt, plain t-shirts and jeans. The brand is therefore ideal for creating the basics of your dressing room.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is the quintessential brand for preppy and smart-casual styles. Whether through its polo shirts, Oxford shirts and chinos, it offers contemporary pieces that bring effortless chic and style.

Schott NYC

The Schott brand is one of those that we often find in our dressing rooms, but did you know that it is at the origin of the leather biker jacket? Also called perfecto, with its short cut, belt and asymmetrical zipper, this jacket was a small revolution when it was launched.

She quickly became a symbol of rock’n’roll and youthful rebellion, we found her on the back of Marlon Brando or James Dean.

The brand now produces all kinds of casual clothing.

Redwing

Red Wing is a well-known brand across the Atlantic for its shoes, and more specifically for its work boots. Renowned for being solid and resistant, they found themselves at the feet of many workers. Today, even if we still find them on construction sites, they have become more democratic. So much so that you can see them both at the feet of your barber and your colleagues.