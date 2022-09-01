Used Cars And Its Advantages

Why choose a used car? Follow the guide to discover the advantages of used cars over new cars.

For many drivers, buying a used car rather than a new one is a great option. A second-hand vehicle gives them the opportunity to save money in terms of price, but also in terms of costs, insurance and depreciation. There are many advantages to proceeding in this way to replace your vehicle. Discover the good reasons to buy a used car.

Used cars are more affordable than new cars



Once registered, cars lose value. Even a one-year-old vehicle offers much greater savings than a new model. It still does, even though it has very low mileage and comes with desirable options. The used car, even if equipped with metallic paint and satellite navigation, is still more affordable than a new vehicle. It is therefore in your best interest to prefer buying second-hand. Of course, some used automobiles will have some wear and tear, depending on their age and mileage. However, this will always be reflected in the price you will pay. The rule is simple: the less the car is used, the more it costs. The good news is that if you choose a popular brand of car, you will have many models to choose from.

You can then easily find a vehicle with the colour, options and engine you want. You can also be more selective about the condition of the car you want to buy. It should be clarified that the term “used” does not only refer to a 20-year-old car with 300,000 km on the clock. Spending a little more time researching the right opportunity can save thousands of dollars. Browse the wide selection of beautiful used vehicles offered by specialized dealers to find the model you need. As can be seen on the palau.fr website, an almost new or pre-registered used car can offer you the best value for money. Its exterior is flawless and its interior is almost new, while it is less expensive than a new version.

Used cars have a lower depreciation rate

The depreciation rate of a used vehicle is lower than that of a new car. When a new car is thrown out of the lot, it usually depreciates by around 20%. Most automobiles lose another 10% of their value in the first year. That’s a total loss of 30% in the first year of ownership. In other words, used cars depreciate much more slowly than new ones. The reason is simple. Used cars have already experienced their greatest depreciation. A new car depreciates when it leaves the manufacturing plant. If you go second-hand, you’ll have a more stable loan-to-value ratio.

There is a greater choice of used cars

If you are looking for a wide variety of models and affordable prices, you must turn to the second-hand sector. You should know that in the automobile industry in France, second-hand vehicles occupy more than half of the market share. So you have access to a wide range of models to choose from. The car you want to buy is unlikely to be out of stock. You can always be sure to find the model or brand that meets all your requirements. If you’re looking for pickup trucks, used dealerships offer thousands of them. Few car manufacturers apply today to the production of this type of car.

Used cars often come with warranties and other perks

Although some manufacturers still limit warranties to 3 years or 60,000 km, many now offer much longer protection. For example, Hyundai offers a 5-year warranty, while Kia offers a 7-year or 100,000 km warranty. The warranty for Toyota brand cars currently lasts 10 years. It is affixed to the automobile, that is, you can buy a two-year-old used car at a low price while being covered by a 5-year warranty. At first glance, the base price of a new car is likely to appeal to you if it is affordable enough. However, he generally only understands “the essentials”. Once you consider adding additional options, you will see the cost increase significantly. In order to avoid unpleasant surprises, we advise you to choose a used car.

Knowing the mandatory steps to successfully acquire a second-hand vehicle is however essential before making the purchase. In principle, most features added to a used car are already paid for by the first owner. This is the case, for example, with air conditioning, electrical systems, sunroofs, heated seats, etc. The price offered by the reseller includes all this equipment and unpleasant surprises in terms of pricing are automatically eliminated. With the occasion, you will therefore be able to take advantage of a reduced cost while benefiting from more diversified additional functionalities.

Buying a used car is environmentally friendly

Many materials used in the manufacture of a new car are very polluting. Steel, rubber, glass, plastic and paint in particular leave harmful environmental footprints on the planet. According to a study conducted by Toyota in 2004, approximately 28% of carbon dioxide emissions are produced during the production of a car. It also pollutes the environment during its transport to the concessionaires. The impacts caused during manufacturing are already considerable before the car has even hit the road.

Even vehicles advertised as environmentally friendly have a significant carbon footprint. Hybrid vehicles, for example, can generate pollution due to the way they are designed. As they are equipped with two engines under the same hood, the materials used for the construction of these elements remain non-ecological. Even electric vehicles can have a negative impact on the environment if the charging socket is not connected to a renewable energy source. Although electric models reduce CO2 emissions on the roads, used cars remain the most favourable option to preserve the environment.