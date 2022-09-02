What Is An Electric Scooter

Guide on the electric scooter: characteristics, maintenance, differences of models, advantages, autonomy or even recharging.

It’s a fact: electric vehicles are becoming more and more popular in France and are invading our urban landscapes in particular. On the one hand, the public authorities have multiplied the measures in favour of e-mobility (electric mobility). They want at all costs to minimize polluting emissions from road traffic. On the other hand, these zero-emission machines have won over the French for the driving comfort they guarantee, their quietness and their reliability.

Added to all this is their ease of maintenance and upkeep and the fact that they are not subject to any traffic restrictions (ZFE, differentiated traffic). Among them, electric scooters continue to gain followers. Particularity, maintenance, models, advantages, autonomy, charging time, price, and installation of wall box at home; we tell you all about these mobility solutions in this article.

Summary

1 The characteristics of an electric scooter

2 How to maintain an electric scooter?

3 What are the different electric scooter models?

4 What are the advantages of an electric scooter?

5 What is the autonomy of an electric scooter?

6 What about charging the electric scooter?

7 How to install a charging station at home?

Features of an electric scooter

An electric scooter, as its name suggests, is a scooter with an electric motor powered by batteries. That said, it does not use gasoline as fuel, unlike thermal models, and therefore does not generate any polluting emissions. Its motor is flanged and can be either offset or integrated into the rear wheel (wheel motor). Its battery is lithium.

This machine also has an electronic controller. Placed at the rear, this small box has the function of ensuring the management and operation of the electric scooter it equips. It acts as an intermediary between the battery and the motor while configuring both the torque and the driving power. It is actually this device which restricts the engine of the vehicle so that its top speed does not exceed a certain threshold set by the manufacturer.

The price of an electric scooter depends on the model, its displacement, the autonomy of its batteries, its weight, and the options included… If we take these different factors into account, a 50 cc equivalent generally costs between 1 000 and 5000 €. The price of a 125 cc equivalent is between 2,500 and 10,000 €. You have to pay between 5,000 and 8,000 € for a three-wheel electric scooter.

How to maintain an electric scooter?

Like other types of motorized vehicles, an electric scooter maintains a regular cadence so that it can perform its functions for as long as possible. Thus, to properly maintain your electric scooter, you must pay particular attention to its batteries which of course act as fuel. These ensure the proper functioning of the machine.

Before recharging them, have the reflex to let them cool down so that their temperature is between 10 to 20°C during recharging.

Do not wait until they are almost empty before recharging them. As soon as the batteries are full, disconnect them to avoid the risk of overcharging. If you drive a lot, test their charge from time to time using a voltmeter or multimeter. In the event that their voltage is lower than 11 volts, they must be replaced immediately.

The suspensions, tires and braking system must undergo periodic maintenance in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations. Don’t forget to check them as regularly as you can for obvious security reasons. Take good care to clean the fairing of your electric scooter as well as its wheels, at least every week. As for the electrical parts, a blow of microfiber cloth on these must operate at least every month.

What are the different models of electric scooters?

There is indeed something for everyone! For your urban journeys, choose a model built for the cities that is easy to manoeuvre, comfortable and stylish. Urban scooters are in most cases equipped with a 50 cc engine and allow a top speed of up to 45 km/h. You can drive them without a license.

If you want to enjoy an ultra-comfortable, efficient and safe machine, a 3-wheel electric scooter will certainly make you happy. Such a vehicle avoids you having to put one foot on the ground at each stop, especially since it is equipped with an anti-tilting wheel locking device and a pendulum locking system. It is also an excellent compromise between the comfort of a car and the mobility of a scooter.

A three-wheeled electric scooter also has a seat that is as wide as it is ergonomic, and a high-performance braking system (CBS or ABS). It displays a resolutely modern design and its imposing side guarantees excellent grip in all circumstances. As for its displacement, it can be 50 ccs or 125 cc (maximum speed of 100 km/h) according to your needs.

For highway driving, an electric road scooter is best suited. It is just as comfortable as its three-wheeled cousin and can thus allow you to chain the kilometres without getting tired or weakening the machine. Its seat is also wide and ergonomic, not to mention the fact that the vehicle offers an upright driving position. Its versatility allows it to ride easily around town. An electric truck is particularly dynamic and easy to drive. Its engine generally has a displacement of 125 cc and its top speed can reach 120 km.

Beyond the models mentioned above, there are also electric delivery scooters (50 or 125 cc) which are dedicated to professionals. No matter which model you choose, it can feature a multitude of colours and comes in several styles.

What are the advantages of an electric scooter?

An electric scooter stands out because of its ecological side. This machine does not need any fuel and does not emit any CO2 into the atmosphere. This explains why it is eligible for certain government aid deployed as part of the ecological transition. This zero-emission machine is also very quiet and therefore generates no noise pollution. We can add to all this the autonomy of its battery which is appreciable.

An electric scooter is relatively easy to maintain due to its lack of combustion and lubricants, not to mention its distinctly minimalist design. It does not require anti-pollution checks, oil changes, engine tightening, dirt removal, spark plug replacement, etc. Very reliable, its electric motor requires no break-in and requires little maintenance.

It is also economical. Its cost may certainly be put off, but the machine will cost you less in the long term: no fuel, less maintenance, less repair, only a few cents of euros to travel 100 km… In addition, the devices put in place by the public authorities facilitate their purchase. An electric scooter is also pleasant to drive and easy to handle. Its start is immediate, whatever the climatic conditions and its braking system prove to be particularly effective. Finally, it offers a wide choice of models to meet all needs.

What is the autonomy of an electric scooter?

The autonomy of an electric scooter is particularly interesting, which allows you to multiply the journeys with complete peace of mind. With 100% charged batteries, an equivalent 50 cc model offers up to 120 km of autonomy while a 125 cc machine can last up to 200 km. However, several factors vary the real autonomy of an e-scooter:

battery capacity,

the weight of the driver,

his driving style,

the type of terrain borrowed,

the weight of the machine,

the outside temperature.

What about charging the electric scooter?

This detail depends on both the condition of the batteries and their power. Thus, those that are particularly powerful and in perfect condition are quick to recharge. Those that are less efficient and poorly maintained, on the other hand, will take longer to recharge. It may also depend on the socket used. Anyway, the full charge time of an electric scooter usually varies between 3 to 8 hours. To save time, there are now so-called “fast charge” chargers.

Recharging your machine can be done at home as long as you have an optimal power source. It can also take place at your workplace if an external electrical outlet is available there or at a public charging station. If your electric scooter has removable batteries, then you can charge them wherever you want.

How to install a charging station at home?

For owners of an electric vehicle, installing a charging station also called a wall box, is a wise choice. Although the batteries of an electric scooter can be recharged at a household outlet, the latter involves a relatively long recharge time. In addition, the use of this type of grip presents certain risks. The wall box is both practical, easy to use and safe while guaranteeing faster charging, and therefore energy savings.

You still have to find the most suitable charging station that guarantees you optimized charging cycles and that does not risk tripping the installation. At the time of purchase, make sure that the terminal is powerful enough to able to comply with the needs of your electric scooter. Once the device has been acquired, its installation must be carried out by a competent and qualified electrician IRVE (electric vehicle charging infrastructure). As for the total cost of the installation, you do not have to worry about it since the installation of a wall box is eligible for certain aid in favour of e-mobility.