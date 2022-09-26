Who is Yusuf al-Qaradawi and Death of Yusuf al-Qaradawi

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (CNN) – The International Union of Muslim Scholars announced, on Monday, the death of its former president, Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who is considered the spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Below we present to you the biography of Al-Qaradawi, according to the official website of the International Union of Muslim Scholars:

Yusuf Al-Qaradawi was born in one of the villages of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the village of Saft Turab, the centre of Al-Mahalla Al-Kubra, Gharbia Governorate, an ancient village in which the last of the Companions was buried in Egypt, Abdullah bin Al-Harith bin Juz Al-Zubaidi, as stated by Al-Hafiz bin Hajar and others. Al-Qaradawi was born in it on 9/9/1926 CE, and he completed the memorization of the Noble Qur’an and mastered the provisions of its recitation when he was less than ten years old.

He joined the institutes of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, where he completed his primary and secondary studies, and was always at the forefront.

Then he joined the Faculty of Fundamentals of Religion at Al-Azhar University, from which he obtained a high degree in the year 52-1953 AD, and was ranked first among his one hundred and eighty colleagues.

Then he obtained an international degree with a teaching license from the College of Arabic Language in 1954 AD, and he was ranked first among his fellow graduates of the three colleges in Al-Azhar, who numbered five hundred.

In 1958, he obtained a diploma from the Institute of Higher Arab Studies in Language and Literature.

In 1960, he obtained a preliminary higher education equivalent to a master’s degree in the Department of Qur’anic and Sunnah Sciences from the Faculty of Fundamentals of Religion.

In 1973, he obtained a (PhD) with distinction, with first-class honours, from the same college, on: “Zakat and its impact on solving social problems.”

According to the union, “Al-Qaradawi, one of the prominent figures of Islam in the present era in science, thought, advocacy and jihad, in the Islamic world, its east and west… There is no contemporary Muslim who does not meet him reading a book, message, article, fatwa, or listening to a lecture, Or a sermon, a lesson, a hadith, or an answer, in a mosque, university, club, radio, television, tape, etc. His activity in the service of Islam is not limited to one aspect, a specific field, or a particular colour, but rather expanded its activity Its aspects varied, and its fields were numerous, and in each of them he left clear imprints that indicate and point to hIM.