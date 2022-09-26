Winter Men’s Luxury Sports Shoes 2022

Luxury sneakers have made a name for themselves in the world of style. Before reviewing a selection of models, let’s see what explains their price and how to recognize quality models.

Basketball, which was once created to improve sports performance, has long colonized lands not intended for sport. There are indeed collections of sneakers designed and produced by major luxury houses on many catwalks and in many dressing rooms.

Collaborations with famous designers and artists such as Kanye West, Yohji Yamamoto and Pharrel Williams owe a lot to the revival of sneakers and their elevation to the rank of a luxury item.

Before reviewing luxurious sneaker models, let’s take a moment to look at this category of shoes.

Luxury sneakers are not cheap, that’s the whole concept of this type of object. But what justifies their price? At least three reasons:

The use of premium leathers, and in particular grained leathers, ensure better hold over time and fewer cracks in the material.

The use of thicker leather also guarantees that the shoe will retain its shape much longer.

The use of high-flying designers and designers who can take months to design collections, as well as a highly-skilled artisan workforce.

And of course, we must add to these reasons the fact that to place an object in the luxury segment, its price must reflect this trend.

Recognize quality sneakers

Luxury and quality often go hand in hand, but this is not always the case. When you are in front of a pair, in order to determine if it is of good quality, here are some reflexes to adopt.

As for the materials, if the sneakers are made of leather, here is how to recognize a quality one:

Pay attention to the leather and test its thickness and softness;

Bend the shoe slightly to check its flexibility (it should not be too rigid);

Put your nose in the shoe (yes, yes), if you smell glue, it’s not a sign;

Conversely, if it smells of leather, it is because the different parts are sewn together and not glued.

Regarding manufacturing, luxury models must exclusively be made by hand, generally in regions recognized for this expertise such as Italy.

Sélection de sneakers de luxe

Dior CD1

Dior a créé la gamme CD1, qui est une variation de la traditionnelle chaussure de running. Elle comprend une maille technique qui s’inscrit dans un dégradé de couleur bleu et blanc ; on trouve également des empiècements transparents, afin d’apporter un peu de légèreté et d’éviter l’effet massif de ce type de chaussures.

Prix : 890 €

Balenciaga Graffiti

Balenciaga a fait un véritable carton ces dernières années avec ses modèles moulant qui s’enfilent sans lacets. La maison continue sur sa lancée avec cette paire baptisée Speed Graffiti.

Prix : 650 €

Lanvin Curb

La direction artistique de Lanvin a fait le choix de surfer sur le mouvement des chunky sneakers, qui sont des sneakers particulièrement volumineuses. Parallèlement au retour en force de la mode des années 90, ce modèle Curb propose une basket oversize comprenant des lacets également surdimensionnés.

Prix: 718 €

Article lié : la chunky sneakers

Versace Chain Reaction

La maison Versace se caractérise notamment par ses créations très graphiques et colorées, ainsi que l’emploi récurrent de motifs à chaines. Ces Chain Reaction ne dérogent pas à la règle, avec leur semelles en caoutchouc en forme de chaînes et leur couleur rouge et or.

Prix : 850 €

Valentino VLTN

Les VLTN sont la ligne classique des sneakers produites par Valentino. Sombres avec leur bande blanche signée du nom de la marque, ces chaussures rentrent dans la catégorie des faussement discrètes.

Prix: 620 €

Gucci Ace Bee

Ont les a beaucoup vu les deux derniers étés, mais il y a fort à parier que les Ace Bee de Gucci ne quittent pas de sitôt nos pieds. Avec ses tons caractéristiques verts et rouges, ainsi son abeille, ces baskets réhaussera facilement un look classique.

Prix: 540 €

Tom Ford

Tom Ford offers a model quite close to what Adidas can offer in terms of shoes with a dynamic profile while adding more colours. They will correspond very well to streetwear or casual look while giving a boost to your appearance, thanks to the combinations of bright colours.

Price: 750 €