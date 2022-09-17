Saturday afternoon, in the eighth round of the English Premier League, at Molyneux Stadium.

Manchester City is looking to win, so as not to move away from Arsenal, the leaders, by one point.

Manchester City has 14 points from 6 games, in second place, while Wolverhampton has 6 points in 15th place.

The date of the Wolverhampton match against Man City in the English Premier League

The match will start at Wolverhampton team stadium, at 1:30 pm Cairo time, 2:30 Mecca time, and 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi time.

Which channels will telecast Wolverhampton vs Man City?

The match between Man City and Wolverhampton will be broadcast on beIN Sports, the exclusive broadcaster of the English Premier League.

beIN SPORTS HD 1 will broadcast the Manchester City match against Wolverhampton.