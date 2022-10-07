Audi: Electric Cars

Electric cars are now taking an important place in the car fleet. We present to you the electric models of Audi.

Today, the whole world is talking only about electric cars. The scale is such that now all manufacturers offer electric models to their users. Audi is one of them. The German brand, famous for its cars with sporty cuts and engines, entered the 100% electric era in 2019 with its e-Tron Quattro model.

With a desire to extend its fleet to 20 100% electric vehicles, Audi currently already offers 8 electric models. From SUVs to sedans, there is something for everyone. Let’s take a look at the different electric cars from one of the biggest names in the automobile industry, Audi.

Audi e-Tron

Representative of the brand’s electric era, the Audi e-Tron is the perfect SUV for everyday life. Performance, agility and intelligence are the hallmarks of this vehicle.

The passenger compartment has been entirely thought out so as to leave nothing to chance. If you’re used to driving a manual gearbox, you won’t be surprised at all by the design, which strongly resembles that of internal combustion vehicles. You drive an electric without feeling like it.

Endowed with impressive fluidity, the dashboard and its large touch screen are perfectly proportional. As for its driving, Audi has integrated its new generation of permanent four-wheel drive “e-Quattro”. This translates into noticeable dynamism from the most meters travelled and absolute control.

For those who appreciate sports cars, the Sportback version offers a sporty dimension rarely equalled by a 100% electric SUV.

On the autonomy side, the two versions of the Audi e-Tron offer 446 km in the combined cycle. What to do on the road without worrying about the battery level.

Audi e-tron GT Quattro

Audi’s impressive e-Tron GT Quattro is one of the most popular electric models for thrill seekers. Indeed, its power of 350 kW will allow you to reach 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds.

Elegant, functional and irremediably sporty, this electric car has it all. Inside, you will be surprised by the quality of the materials used. From the dashboard to the seats, the design has been entirely worked on to give it this classy and sober appearance.

Its autonomy of 479 km is to be highlighted. With its power, it would not have been silly to think that this Audi e-Tron GT Quattro would not benefit from a large autonomy. However, Audi has succeeded in combining performance and autonomy with its electric model.

Audi RS e-Tron GT

Should we introduce you to the Audi RS model? Famous worldwide for its sporty performance and design, the Audi RS is now available in an electric version.

The RS e-Tron GT is a real feat of the German brand. Here, everything is thought out for the driver. From the cockpit to the power under the accelerator pedal, the engineers have done a remarkable job to offer you an ultra-sporty and 100% electric model.

The minimalist interior leaves little room for fantasy. In this model, you find the RS atmosphere: pure design, aerodynamic lines, and innovative technologies. Its impressive engine offers a power of 440 kW which allows it to reach 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds.

Simply fascinating, the RS e-Tron GT is very easy to drive. Flexible, intelligent, dynamic, everything is fluid in this model. Finally, its incredible autonomy of 465 km is absolutely exceptional for an electric car of this power.

Audi Q4 e-Tron

A 100% electric compact SUV, the Audi Q 4 e-Tron straddles the line between a family SUV and a sports SUV. Let’s say it could be suitable for one or the other. So whether you’re looking for a wide, sporty and imposing model or looking for a spacious, powerful and agile model, the Q 4 e-Tron could be for you.

The Sportback version offers a more aggressive design and can better satisfy those who want a powerful, imposing and sporty electric.

Regarding its autonomy, the Q 4 e-Tron is the model that offers the greatest autonomy with 520 km and 497 km for its Sportback version.

Audi e-Tron S

The Audi e-Tron S is also available as a Sportback. Whatever your choice, you have the perfect electric car for everyday life. Sports car enthusiasts, as well as those who like to drive in complete safety, will have no trouble having fun with this model.

Its 3 electric motors allow it to reach 503 hp (370 kW). Its agile handling is as enjoyable on the highway as it is in town. Thus, this electric car is the perfect model for everyone. The Sportback version, sportier, really does not lack character.

In its cabin, you can find a black, sober and unadorned design, with its large electric dashboard and its large touch screen.

