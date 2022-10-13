How to Getting Back into Sports

To return to sport in a sustainable way, it is necessary to prepare the ground well. Here are four tips for sustainably practising a sporting activity.

There are times in the year that mark the taking of good resolutions. This is particularly the case of income. Once summer and its excesses are over, it’s time to get back in shape. To do this, the resumption of sport is an excellent initiative.

Choose the Right Sport

The benefits of exercising regularly are numerous. In particular, it improves your cardiovascular health, reduces the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes, helps regulate weight, reduces blood pressure, improves oxygenation of the body, strengthens muscle strength and endurance, gains flexibility, relieves stress, lowers cholesterol, strengthens the immune system, improves sleep and generally makes you live healthier. Choose the right sport

If the resolution to get back to the sport is taken (bravo!), you now have to find the right activity. Will it be a team or individual sport? Who practices in a club or at home? To build muscle or slim down? Here are some tips for choosing the right sports activity based on the goals you want to set.

If you want to lose weight and slim down your figure, you can aim for all activities based on cardio, that is to say based on relatively continuous effort and moderate intensity. We will specifically target fitness classes, running, cycling, swimming or sports dances.

If you’re more about having fun and having a good time, it’s better to turn to an activity that feels less like exercise. You can opt for body jumping lessons (which consist of jumping on a trampoline), tennis, squash or Zumba.

If your goal is to build muscle mass, then you will logically have to lift weight so that your muscle fibres grow. This can mean going to a gym where you can lift dumbbells and other weights, or practising a sport that requires a lot of strain on your muscles, such as indoor or outdoor rock climbing. Rugby, depending on the position played, can also fulfil this role.

Related article: 5 tips for dressing when you’re muscular

Finally, relaxation can also be an objective when practising a sports activity. In this case, yoga or Pilates are ideal, and will also make you more flexible.

You will find at Decathlon a very good file on how to choose your sport.

Combine sport and style

If your image of the sportsman is that of the Sunday runner who practices his activity in too big jogging and a faded t-shirt, it is time to change this cliché. Today there are entire collections of brands specializing in technical and aesthetic clothing. These will bring you all the comfort you need to perform at your best while looking good. The more satisfied you are with what you wear, the more you will want to put on your sportswear. Playing sports in style is therefore a good way to confirm your motivation and not give up.

The good news is that by putting yourself in the sport, you will gradually sculpt your silhouette. And a well-made body allows you to look a little effortless. The clothes that you will find on the market will enhance you even more as they will reinforce your sporty silhouette.

Choose the right diet

If the will is crucial in the practice of a sport, the food is just as important. Eating the right foods will give your body everything it needs to go the distance and regenerate.

More precisely, to have a sufficient quantity of energy, it is necessary to aim for foods containing carbohydrates (fast or slow), so that the body can provide all the efforts required. If you don’t eat enough, then you may lack energy, lose focus and take longer to recover from exertion. Recommended foods are wholemeal bread, wholegrain cereals, brown rice, whole grain pasta, potatoes (with their skin) and bananas.

To build more muscle mass, the reflex is often to use protein. If this is partly true, it is nevertheless insufficient. The muscle strengthens and takes in volume when it is subjected to exercises that solicit it in a significant way, and when after the effort, the body receives a diet composed of proteins, carbohydrates and fats. If you consume too much protein, the excess will be eliminated by the body at the cost of intensive work for the kidneys, which may endanger their proper functioning. Sources of protein include peas, lentils, yoghurt, fish, eggs, tofu, chicken, and red meat.

Choose the right food supplements

For beginners but also for experienced athletes, supplementation is interesting. Even if a healthy and balanced diet offers a daily intake of essential nutrients, supplements offer the guarantee of VNR (Nutritional Reference Value) reached.

Forget about protein powders, amino acids, and creatine… head for some really useful everyday sports supplements.

Magnesium should be your priority. Sport considerably increases the consumption of this mineral, of which 72% of French people already have insufficient intake (SU.VI.MAX study). Magnesium is particularly involved in the production of muscle energy and in the reduction of cramps.