15 small short-haired dogs that don’t need grooming

If you’re a dog lover with a busy lifestyle, you may want a small, short-haired dog that doesn’t require a lot of grooming. Not only do these dogs look adorable, but they also tend to be low-maintenance when it comes to their coats. Fortunately, there are many breeds that fit this description. Here are 15 small, short-haired dogs that don’t need grooming.

American Hairless

The American Hairless Terrier is a medium-sized dog with a playful temperament. It is a unique and fascinating breed that is gaining popularity among the public.

This breed is completely hairless, making it the perfect choice for people with allergies or who are looking for a low-maintenance dog. They have the most friendly and outgoing temperament and are known as the most loving and affectionate terriers. Furthermore, with proper love and care, the American Hairless can be a wonderful and useful addition to any family.

Origin

Louisiana (United States)

Temperament

Intelligent, Active, Friendly, Playful, Lively

Height

18 – 46 cm

Mass

2.5 to 12 kg

Color

Pink and gray, pink and black, gray

Lifespan

14 – 16 years

Basenji

The Basenji is a unique breed of dog that is popular for its intelligence, loyalty, and independent nature.

This breed is often called a “barkless dog” because it doesn’t bark, but it does make a yodeling sound, which is unique and recognizable. They are very active, energetic, and affectionate to their owners, but they can be aloof with strangers.

Origin

Democratic republic of Congo

Temperament

Curious, Intelligent, Affectionate, Active, Alert, Quiet

Height

38 – 41 cm (Female)

41 – 43 cm (Male)

Mass

9 – 11 kg (Female)

10 – 12 kg (Male)

Color

Black, Brindle, Tan, Black and White, Tri-color red

Lifespan

12 – 16 years

Beagle

The beagle is a friendly, intelligent, and active breed of dog that is popular all over the world. These dogs are beloved for their outgoing and cheerful personalities, as well as their distinctive physical features.

They have short, smooth coats that are typically tricolored, with a combination of white, black, and tan fur. Their large ears are one of their most distinctive features, and they give the beagle an alert and inquisitive expression.

These dogs are very active and require plenty of exercise to stay healthy and happy. They love to run and play, and they are happiest when they are outdoors exploring new places.

Beagle are highly social dogs that thrive on attention and affection from their owners. They are also very intelligent and have a curious and independent streak that can sometimes get them into trouble.

However, despite their mischievous nature, beagles are also very loyal and affectionate dogs that make great family pets. They are good with children and other pets, and they love to be part of a pack.

Origin

United kingdom, England,

Temperament

Determined, Excitable, Gentle, Polite, Intelligent

Height

33 – 38 cm (Female)

36 – 41 cm (Male)

Mass

9 – 10 kg (Female)

10 – 11 kg (Male)

Color

White and Tan, Chocolate Tri, White and Chocolate, Red and White.

Lifespan

12 – 15 years

Boston Terrier

Boston Terriers, also known as “American Gentlemen,” are a breed of dog that originated in Boston, Massachusetts. With their charming personalities and unique features, Boston Terriers have become a beloved pet for many families.

Boston Terriers are known for their friendly and affectionate personalities. They love to be around people and enjoy cuddling on laps.

These dogs are also highly adaptable, making them great companions for families with children, seniors, or individuals living in apartments. They are intelligent and eager to please, making them easy to train.

Origin

United State

Temperament

Active, Friendly, Intelligent, Lively

Height

38 – 43 cm

Mass

4.5 – 11 kg

Color

Black and White, Brindle and White, Seal and White

Lifespan

13 – 15 years

Chihuahua

The Chihuahua is a small, lively, and intelligent breed of dog that has gained immense popularity all over the world. Known for their adorable, compact size and feisty personalities, Chihuahuas are a favorite among dog owners, especially those who live in smaller homes or apartments.

Chihuahuas are known for their feisty and protective nature. Despite their small size, they are not shy and can be quite aggressive towards strangers or other dogs. However, with proper socialization and training.

Chihuahuas can be well-behaved and affectionate pets. They are highly intelligent and can be easily trained, but may be stubborn at times.

Origin

Mexico

Temperament

Aggressive, Active, Devoted, Courageous

Height

15 – 23 cm

Mass

1.5 – 3 kg

Color

Black, Cream, Fawn, Gold, White

Lifespan

12 – 20 years

Chinese Crested

Like any other dog breed, Chinese Crested also come in three varieties: hairless, with hair, and a combination of both.

These dogs are popular among the people due to their distinctive and unique appearance. These hairless dogs have a small amount of fur on their head, paws, and tail that gives them a quite cute look. Despite their unique appearance, the hairless Chinese Crested are loved by many for their playful and affectionate personality.

This breed has an outgoing personality and loves to be around people and other animals. Their friendly nature makes them great pets for families with children and other pets.

However, like all other dogs, Chinese Crested hairless dogs require proper training and socialization to ensure that they are well-behaved and happy.

Origin

China, Mexico and Africa

Temperament

Friendly, Sharp, intelligent, Affectionate, Clever, Playful

Height

23 – 30 cm (Female)

28 – 33 cm (Male)

Mass

2.3 – 5.4 kg (both male and female)

Color

Black, Cream, Chocolate, Tri-Color

Lifespan

13 – 15 years

Dachshund

Dachshunds, also known as wiener dogs, are a popular breed of dog that has been beloved by pet owners for generations. Originally bred in Germany to hunt badgers, these dogs have a unique appearance and a playful personality that make them a great addition to any family.

Dachshunds are known for their playful and affectionate nature. They are loyal and loving towards their owners, and they are always eager to be by their side.

These dogs have a lot of energy, and they love to play and run around. They are also very intelligent, and they are quick learners. Dachshunds are great with children, and they make wonderful family pets.

Dachshunds are intelligent and eager to please, which makes them relatively easy to train. They respond well to positive reinforcement techniques, such as treats and praise.

Origin

Germany

Temperament

Active, Clavar, Intelligent, Independent, Playful, Stubborn

Height

20 – 23 cm

Mass

7.5 – 14.5 kg

Color

Black, Tan, Red, Tan and Red, Black and Tan, Chocolate and Cream, Chocolate and Tan.

Lifespan

12 – 16 years

French Bulldog

The French Bulldog, usually known as “Frenchies,” is popular among the public due to their unique bat-like ears and friendly behavior. With their

affectionate personality, and compact size, Frenchies make great pets for people of all ages.

French Bulldogs are loyal and affectionate to their owners and enjoy spending time with their families. Frenchies are known for their good behavior with children and other pets. This quality makes them a perfect choice for families with children and other pets.

They are relatively low-maintenance dogs and don’t require a lot of exercise, making them a great choice for apartment dwellers who don’t have a lot of space.

Origin

France, England

Temperament

Alert, Active, keen, Playful, Easy-going, Affectionate, Lively, Athletic

Height

28 – 33 cm

Mass

9 – 13 kg

Color

White, Brindle, Fawn, White and Brindle, Tan

Lifespan

10 – 14 years

Italian Greyhound

Italian Greyhounds, also known as IGs, are a breed of sighthound. These graceful and elegant dogs were once the companions of Italian aristocrats and have been adored for their beauty, intelligence, and affectionate personalities ever since.

Italian Greyhounds are playful, energetic, and highly social dogs. They are known for their affectionate nature and their love of human companionship.

These dogs are highly intelligent and quick to learn, but they can also be stubborn at times. They are very sensitive and can be easily upset by changes in their environment or routine.

Training an Italian Greyhound requires patience and consistency. These dogs respond best to positive reinforcement training methods, such as treats, praise, and playtime.

Origin

Greece and Turkey

Temperament

Affectionate, Athletic, Companionable, Intelligent, Mischievous

Height

33 – 38 cm

Mass

3.6 – 5 kg

Color

Black, Fawn, Blue fawn, Tan, Gray, Slate gray,

Lifespan

12 – 15 years

Miniature Pinscher

The Miniature Pinscher is a small breed of dog that originated in Germany. These dogs are affectionately known as “Min Pins” and are often mistaken for miniature Doberman Pinschers due to their similar appearance. However, the two breeds are distinct and have different origins.

The Miniature Pinscher is a highly energetic and active dog. They are intelligent and curious and enjoy exploring their surroundings.

They are also fiercely independent and can be stubborn, so early training and socialization are important. With proper training, they can be affectionate and loyal companions that enjoy spending time with their owners.

Origin

Germany

Temperament

Active, Energetic, Friendly, Cheerful, Intelligent, Outgoing

Height

25 – 28 cm (Female)

25 – 30 cm (Male)

Mass

3.5 – 5 kg (Female)

4 – 5 kg (Male)

Color

Red, Black, Rust, Black and Rust, Tan and Rust, Black and Tan

Lifespan

12 – 16 years

Parson Russell Terrier

If you’re looking for a dog with boundless energy and loyalty, Parson Russell may be the answer. These small dogs have become enormously popular companions among people due to their playful personalities.

These energetic dogs are the best choice for active owners who enjoy long walks and playtime. They are very friendly, playful, and loyal to their owners. This breed loves to be around people and other animals.

Parson Russell Terriers are also intelligent and quick learners, making them easy to train.

Origin

United Kingdom, United State, England

Temperament

Energetic, Obedient, Loving, Caring, Intelligent, Excitable,

Height

31 – 35 cm (Female)

34 – 38 cm (Male)

Mass

5.9 – 7.7 kg

Color

Black and white, White and Tan, Tri-Color

Lifespan

13 – 15 years

Pug

Pugs are known for their outgoing and sociable personality. They are generally good with children and other pets, and are quite playful and mischievous to the people. Pugs have quite unique behavior and love to be the center of attention.

However, they can be anxious and feisty, when they are left alone for a long period of time. So, to make them happy, it is important to keep them busy with a lot of toys and other stuff.

Origin

China

Temperament

Clever, Affectionate, Mischievous, Playful, Intelligent, Quiet,

Height

25 – 30 cm (Female)

30 – 36 cm (Male)

Mass

6.1 – 9.1 kg (Female)

7.6 – 10 kg (Male)

Color

Black, Fawn, Silver Fawn

Lifespan

12 – 15 years

Rat Terrier

If you are looking for a lively, intelligent, and affectionate companion, a Rat Terrier might be the perfect fit for you. These small yet spunky dogs are full of personality and make excellent family pets.

Rat Terriers are known for their high energy level, intelligence, and loyalty. They are very affectionate towards their owners and love to be around people. Rat are also excellent with children and make great family pets.

They can be independent and stubborn at times, but with proper training and socialization, they can be obedient and well-behaved.

Origin

United State

Temperament

Active, Loving, Caring, Intelligent, Lively

Height

25 – 46 cm

Mass

4.5 – 11 kg

Color

White, Black and White, White and Fawn, White and Chocolate

Lifespan

15 – 18 years

Xoloitzcuintli

Xoloitzcuintli, shortly termed as “Xolo” is a rare breed belonging to Mexico. This ancient breed is highly valued for its unique appearance, intelligence, and loyalty.

Xolos are alert and loyal dogs, and are protective for their owners. They are also known for their quiet and calm nature, making them a good choice for apartment living.

Xolos are low-maintenance breeds and need minimal grooming. Moreover, they are easy to train, as they are always ready to please their owners.

Origin

Mexico

Temperament

Aloof, Intelligent, Cheerful, Happy, Calm, Alert

Height

23 – 67 cm

Mass

4 – 25 kg

Color

Black, Brindle, Fawn, Brown, Copper and White

Lifespan

12 – 15 years

German short-haired pointer

A German short-haired pointer may be the ultimate choice if you are looking for energetic and versatile dogs that do not need grooming on a daily basis. These dogs were bred for the purpose of hunting.

This dog breed is enthusiastic and has athletic abilities that make them best choice for those who love outdoor activities and need a companion for their adventures.

German short-haired pointers are known for their intelligence and high energy level. Aside from these, they have a loyal and affectionate temperament. They form a unique and strong bond with their owners and are great with children.

Origin

Germany

Temperament

Clever, Intelligent, Active, Alert, Bold, Trainable

Height

53 – 59 cm

58 – 64 cm

Mass

20 – 27 kg

25 – 32 kg

Color

Liver, White, Black, Liver white, Black and white, Brown

Lifespan

12 – 14 years

FAQ’s

What is the most low-maintenance small dog?

The most low-maintenance small short-haired dogs are Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, Boston terriers, and Chihuahuas. These short-haired dogs are so easy to handle due to their compact size and don’t need grooming on a daily basis. So, if you want a low-maintenance dog, choose one of these adorable dogs.

What is the cleanest indoor dog?

Greyhounds, Basenjis are the cleanest dogs. They may be mischievous outside, but they only like to lie on a small couch when they are at home.

What is the cutest small short-haired dog?

Chihuahuas, Chinese Crested, and Miniature Pinschers are the cutest among the category of small, short-haired dogs. They are friendly, outgoing, and mischievous. This makes them a great choice for families with children and other pets.

What breed of small short-haired dog is the happiest?

Pug is the happiest dog. It loves to be around people and enjoys being the center of attention.

Which small, short-haired dog has an easy-going personality?

Pugs, Boston terriers, Chinese Crested, and French Bulldogs are so easy-going due to their mischievous and friendly temperaments. They love to be around people and are loyal to their owner.

Which dog can be left alone?

Although all pets can be left alone for six to seven hours, a pug can be left alone for longer. However, you just have to provide them goods for their entertainment. It will keep them busy, and they’ll enjoy their own company.

What is the most active small short-haired dog breed?

Parson Russell terriers are highly intelligent and active dogs. They are small energy packets. They love to explore things around them and may be mischievous with the owners.

What is the most friendly dog?

The Boston Terrier and Chinese Crested are the most friendly breeds. They make great company for children and other pets.