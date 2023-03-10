10 Small Gray-Breed Dogs

Gray is undeniably popular among people and has been admired by 70% of the world’s population. So, in short, if you like gray and have always been a dog lover, then, without hesitation, you will directly choose from gray-breed dogs.

Small gray-breed dogs have been popular out there. They are great companions for those who live in small apartments, have small living spaces, or simply love smaller dogs. Moreover, these gray-breed dogs look so cute that everyone goes crazy for their cute and naughty behavior.

There are some gray-breed dogs that are short-haired and do not need grooming on a daily basis. On the other hand, some gray-breed dogs with long hair must be groomed in short bursts or their hair will become frizzy.

10 Gray-Breed Dogs that are worthy of being adopted

In this article, we will explore the top 10 small gray dog breeds that are worthy of being adopted as pets.

Cairn Terrier

The Cairn terrier is a compact-sized dog with a confident and fearless nature. These dogs are highly affectionate towards their owner and love to cuddle.

Cairn Terriers are known for their outgoing personalities. They are highly social and enjoy being around people and other animals. These dogs love to go for walks and explore their surroundings. They also love to play with toys.

Cairn’s friendly and playful behavior makes them a perfect choice for families with children. With their affectionate personality and adorable appearance, Cairn Terriers are sure to win your heart and become a beloved member of your family.

Although Cairn terriers are friendly and behave well around people, they may be stubborn at times. So, it is necessary to train them early. Cairn Terriers need proper grooming; otherwise, their hair will get frizzy and may ruin their cute look.

Origin

Scotland

Temperament

Confident, Bold, Intelligent, Active, Fearless

Height

23 to 30 cm (Female)

25 to 33 cm (Male)

Weight

6 to 8 kg (Female)

6 to 7.3 kg (Male)

Color

Black, Brindle, Grey, Cream, White

Lifespan

12 to 15 years

Chihuahua

The Chihuahua is a small, lively, and intelligent gray-breed dog that has gained immense popularity all over the world. Known for their adorable, compact size and feisty personalities, Chihuahuas are a favorite among dog owners, especially those who live in smaller homes or apartments.

Chihuahuas are known for their feisty and protective nature. Despite their small size, they are not shy and can be quite aggressive toward strangers or other dogs. However, with proper socialization and training, Chihuahuas can be well-behaved and affectionate pets. They are highly intelligent and can be easily trained, but may be stubborn at times.

Origin

Mexico

Temperament

Aggressive, Active, Devoted, Courageous

Height

15 – 23 cm

Mass

1.5 – 3 kg

Color

Black, Cream, Fawn, Gold, White

Lifespan

12 – 20 years

Chinese Crested

Like any other dog breed, Chinese Cresteds also come in three varieties: hairless, with hair, and a combination of both.

These dogs are popular among people due to their distinctive and unique appearance. These hairless dogs have a small amount of fur on their heads, paws, and tail that gives them a quite cute look. Despite their unique appearance, the hairless Chinese crested is loved by many for its playful and affectionate personality.

These gray-breed dogs have an outgoing personalities and love to be around people and other animals. Their friendly nature makes them great pets for families with children and other pets.

However, like all other dogs, Chinese crested hairless dogs require proper training and socialization to ensure that they are well-behaved and happy.

Origin

China, Mexico, and Africa

Temperament

Friendly, Sharp, intelligent, Affectionate, Clever, Playful

Height

23 – 30 cm (Female)

28 – 33 cm (Male)

Mass

2.3 – 5.4 kg (both male and female)

Color

Black, Cream, Chocolate, Tri-Color

Lifespan

13 – 15 years

French Bulldog

The French Bulldog, usually known as “Frenchies,” is popular among the public due to their unique bat-like ears and friendly behavior. With their affectionate personalities and compact size, Frenchies make great pets for people of all ages.

French Bulldogs are loyal and affectionate to their owners and enjoy spending time with their families. Frenchies are known for their good behavior with children and other pets. This quality makes them a perfect choice for families with children and other pets.

They are relatively low-maintenance dogs and don’t require a lot of exercises, making them a great choice for apartment dwellers who don’t have a lot of space.

Origin

France, England

Temperament

Alert, Active, keen, Playful, Easy-going, Affectionate, Lively, Athletic

Height

28 – 33 cm

Mass

9 – 13 kg

Color

White, Brindle, Fawn, White and Brindle, Tan

Lifespan

10 – 14 years

Italian greyhound

Italian greyhounds, also known as IGs, are a breed of sighthound. These graceful and elegant dogs were once the companions of Italian aristocrats and have been adored for their beauty, intelligence, and affectionate personalities ever since.

Italian Greyhounds are playful, energetic, and highly social dogs. They are known for their affectionate nature and their love of human companionship.

These dogs are highly intelligent and quick to learn, but they can also be stubborn at times. They are very sensitive and can be easily upset by changes in their environment or routine.

Training an Italian Greyhound requires patience and consistency. These dogs respond best to positive reinforcement training methods such as treats, praise, and playtime.

Origin

Greece and Turkey

Temperament

Affectionate, Athletic, Companionable, Intelligent, Mischievous

Height

33 – 38 cm

Mass

3.6 – 5 kg

Color

Black, Fawn, Blue fawn, Tan, Gray, Slate gray,

Lifespan

12 – 15 years

Miniature Schnauzer

A miniature schnauzer is a small dog that has become popular among people due to its loyalty. This breed of dog is highly intelligent and has an affectionate personality. They are very friendly and love to be around people.

Moreover, Miniature Schnauzers are alert, and quick, and make great watchdogs, as they bark at strangers.

Due to their intelligence and eagerness, they are easy to train. These dogs love to play, so with proper training, they can easily participate in any dog game.

Although these dogs can adapt to any environment, these dogs need proper grooming to stay in shape.

Origin

Germany

Temperament

Intelligent, Friendly, Alert, Obedient

Height

30 to 36 cm

Weight

5.4 to 9.1 kg

Color

Black, White, White and pepper, gray

Lifespan

12 to 15 years

Pomeranian

The Pomeranian is a popular breed among people due to its fluffy and charming appearance. In addition to their enchanting appearance, they are quite friendly and energetic. They are loyal to their owner and love spending time with them, whether it is going for a walk or playing at home. They love to snuggle in the lap of their owner.

Despite their energetic personalities, these small dogs adapt well to apartments or small living spaces. At the same time, they also enjoy spending time outside.

These dogs are intelligent and eager to learn, so they can be trained easily.

One of the unique features of Pomeranians is their fluffy and thick coat, which keeps them insulated. This coat needs regular grooming to keep it clean.

Origin

Germany and Poland

Temperament

Active, Friendly, Sociable, Intelligent, Energetic, Playful

Height

20 cm

Weight

1.9 to 3.5 kg

Color

White, Brown, Gray, Gray-shaded, Red, Tan, Black, Orange

Lifespan

12 to 16 years

Pumi

The Pumi is a versatile and active dog breed that excels in a variety of activities. This medium-sized dog is popular among people due to its curly coat and perky ears. Their curly coat gives them an adorable look.

This gray breed is known for its friendly and affectionate temperament. But Pumi’s are naturally protective of their owners and can be reserved with strangers.

Due to their intelligence, Pumi’s are easy to train, and they respond well to positive reinforcement.

Moreover, their curly coat needs proper grooming on a regular basis to keep them neat and clean. Weekly brushing and occasional trimming are necessary to keep their coat tidy and prevent matting.

Origin

Hungary

Temperament

Active, Intelligent, Reserved, Protective

Height

38 to 44 cm (Female)

41 to 47 cm (Male)

Weight

8 to 13 (Female)

10 to 15 (Male)

Color

Black, Rusty, Silver, Gray, Grizzle

Lifespan

12 to 13 years

Scottish Terrier

This dog breed is known for its unique appearance, which includes a long beard and eyebrows, pointed ears, and a short tail. They are loyal, sturdy, and intelligent. Their loyal and brave nature makes them great companions for hunters.

Scottish terriers are intelligent and may be stubborn sometimes. Due to their stubbornness and independence, they can be hard to train. However, with patience and consistency, they can learn obedience and socialization.

Furthermore, Scottish Terriers are highly protective of their owners and reserved with strangers. With all these distinctive qualities, this dog breed can be a great addition to any family.

Origin

Scotland

Temperament

Alert, Feisty, Intelligent, Quick

Height

25 to 28 cm

Weight

8 to 9.9 kg (Female)

8.5 to 10 kg (Male)

Color

Black, Dark gray, Wheatem

Lifespan

12 to 15 years

Shih Tzu

The Shih Tzu is a small and adorable dog that originated in China. In the Chinese language, Shih Tzu means “Lion Dog.” In ancient China, this dog was referred to as the palace dog.

One of the most distinctive features of the Shih Tzu is its adorable face. They have large, round eyes, a short snout, and floppy ears that add to their cuteness.

These dogs are known for their friendly and affectionate personalities. They are great with children and make excellent family pets. Moreover, they are loyal and protective of their owners, making them excellent watchdogs.

Despite their compact size, Shih Tzus are very energetic and love to play. They love to be around people and may be mischievous towards them sometimes. One of the biggest responsibilities of owning a Shih Tzu is grooming. Their long and shiny coat needs regular brushing to prevent them from matting and tangling. Most of the Shih Tzu’s owners keep them in a “puppy cut,” which is quite easy to maintain.

Origin

China, Tibet

Temperament

Playful, Clever, Intelligent,

Height

20 to 28 cm

Weight

4 to 7.2 kg

Color

White, Gold, Brindle, Brown, Brown and white, Gray

Lifespan

10 to 16 years

FAQ about small gray-breed dogs

What breed of dog is gray?

Weimaraners and Italian greyhounds are all gray-breed dogs. Their gray coat gives them unique and elegant looks. Moreover, these dogs are easy to maintain due to their short-haired coat.

Are gray-breed dogs rare?

Although many dogs breed has combo gray, dogs with a totally gray coat are rare.

What is the easiest small gray dog to own?

French bulldogs and Chihuahuas are the easiest dogs to own as both of them have friendly temperaments and are protective of their owner. Moreover, these gray-breed dogs have short-haired coats, which makes them low-maintenance dogs.

What is the cutest small gray dog?

Cairn terrier won the category of the cutest dog with 87.3% votes. However, Chihuahuas are also considered cute dogs due to their small size.

What breed is a gray dog with green eyes?

Pomeranians and Chihuahuas are gray-breed dogs with striking green-colored eyes.